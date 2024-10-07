The Most Exciting Free Things To Do In Los Angeles, According To Visitors
While the City of Angels is typically seen as a pricier destination, it doesn't mean it's impossible to enjoy a budget-friendly trip to Los Angeles. In fact, you could create a full-day itinerary without spending a dime, as this California city is home to an impressive amount of free attractions and sightseeing opportunities. To make your planning even easier, we've rounded up some of the best free things to do in LA.
Our recommendations include a variety of excursions, from outdoor activities that allow you to enjoy Mother Nature and admire the gorgeous landscapes and architecture of the city to neighborhoods whose offerings are simply worth adding to your bucket list. While we relied heavily on personal experience, we also consulted a number of other sources, such as Tripadvisor and travel blogs, to ensure that we are giving you the best possible recommendations.
Watch a live taping
While studio tours at Warner Brothers, Paramount, Sony, or Universal will set you back at a minimum of $55, it's more than possible to get a taste of Tinseltown while on a budget. In fact, one of the best Hollywood experiences you can have is surprisingly free. Shows that film live are always looking to fill their audiences, meaning you can sit in for the taping of a talk show, a sitcom, or a reality competition without spending a dime.
Your options include "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" "Jeopardy!" "Dancing with the Stars," "America's Got Talent," and "American Idol." The one caveat is that it's not always a guarantee you'll get a spot. Each show typically has a slightly different procedure for snagging a ticket, and sometimes it's a case of requesting them and hoping you'll get selected or getting them on a first-come, first-serve basis. You can find ticketing information on your preferred show's website or access tickets for a handful of shows on 1iota.com.
Hike to the Hollywood Sign
Los Angeles is full of great hiking options, making it one of the best free activities to enjoy here. The trek up to the iconic Hollywood Sign, arguably LA's most recognizable symbol, is a must-try. While it doesn't get you right up to the sign — no one is allowed to get that close to the legendary LA sign — it gives you the closest look possible. Keep in mind that this hike doesn't get you the best nature views out there; try the Eaton Canyon Trail or Escondido Canyon for that.
There are a number of trails you can take, but one great way to access this hike is by heading to 3200 Canyon Drive. There are two lots available for parking, and you'll also see some cars parked on the road further down. The hike takes roughly three to four hours and is moderately challenging. Of course, if you're not up for hiking, you can always drive to any of the viewpoints. However, for an easy stroll, one lesser-known hike for the photo ops of the Hollywood sign is a stroll around Lake Hollywood Park.
Visit Griffith Observatory
The Griffith Observatory, open daily except for Mondays, is a true gem in Los Angeles. It offers space exhibits and gorgeous views of the city, cementing its place as one of the best attractions in LA (You can even see the Hollywood Sign from here!). Just keep in mind that shows at the observatory's planetarium aren't free. If you're looking to extend your stay, check out Griffith Park, where the observatory is located, for hiking trails.
Any Angeleno will tell you that while this city has plenty of free attractions, parking will hurt your wallet. The good news is that the Griffith Observatory is an exception to this rule. As long as there's no show at the Greek Theatre, you can park in its spacious lot for free. From there, it's about a mile uphill walk to the observatory. If you're not up for the walk, take a bus from the street across the parking lot, and you will alight at the observatory's entrance.
Explore Beverly Hills
Beverly Hills is one of the ritziest areas in the country, but that doesn't mean it's impossible to enjoy its gems for free. Start by hitting its streets since it's one of the best celebrity hotspots to spot stars in Los Angeles. The undeniably beautiful Rodeo Drive, for instance, is an iconic street that hosts high-end designer stores. Consider a self-guided walking tour to view its unique architecture and galleries, even if you're not shopping.
Another great activity is visiting parks offering free admission — Will Rogers Memorial Park and Beverly Gardens Park are two highlights. The Greystone Mansion is also worth a visit for those interested in LA's history, architecture, and filming locations. Walking around the mansion's grounds is completely free. "It's a peaceful oasis with wonderful views of Beverly Hills and Los Angeles," wrote one Tripadvisor regarding Greystone. "It's a hidden gem that not a lot of people know about, but the history of the property is as fascinating as it is beautiful."
Check out the Getty Center
LA is home to a number of world-class museums, but the Getty Center in Brentwood is at the top of the list. It's an amazing site for art lovers, especially fans of European art dating from the 1400s up till today. Apart from the art itself, the architecture is also amazing and worth a visit. Plus, the Getty Center has a surrounding park that's perfect for picnicking and enjoying the fantastic view of Los Angeles.
Keep in mind that admission is free, but a timed-entry reservation is required beforehand. Parking also costs $25 or $15 after 3 p.m. If you'd rather go with public transportation, the Metro bus line 761 stops right at the entrance. The Getty Center is closed on Mondays.
Visit Getty Villa
The Getty's other location in Pacific Palisades is perhaps one of the most stunning destinations in all of LA. Modeled after a Roman villa, this gorgeous home and garden is full of ancient art from Rome, Greece, Egypt, and more. "... Mr. Getty could not have found a better location for his castle," wrote one previous visitor on Tripadvisor. "It is worth reading his bio and even more visiting this paradise, outstanding architecture and even better landscaping ..."
Like at the Getty Center, a reservation is required for the Getty Villa. The same prices apply for parking as well ($25 or $15 after 3 p.m.) But if you decide to visit both Getty destinations in one day, you only have to pay for parking once. Alternatively, public transportation is available, and the Metro bus line 134 will stop at Pacific Coast Highway and Coastline Drive, right across from the entrance. The Getty Villa is closed on Tuesdays.
Go to The Broad
This contemporary art museum in Downtown Los Angeles is free; it just requires a reservation. The museum isn't huge, but you can expect to spend an hour or so exploring the various exhibits, which include works by contemporary artists like Jean-Michel Basquiat, Andy Warhol, Cindy Sherman, and more. While there is typically an exhibit or two that require a fee, luckily, The Broad's most iconic exhibit, Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Room, is admission-free and undoubtedly spectacular.
An additional reservation is required, and because of this exhibit's popularity, you'll definitely want to do this in advance — tickets for the Infinity Room are released a month at a time. The exhibit is 100% worth the additional effort, though. "To say this was cool doesn't capture the unique experience of this art," a past visitor wrote on Tripadvisor. "I highly recommend this museum, its a must-see for anyone visiting the Los Angeles downtown area. Amazing."
Walk along Santa Monica Pier
While some piers across the country require an admission fee, the Santa Monica Pier, luckily, does not fall into this category. Whether it's a visit to Pacific Park, the pier's small amusement park, exploring the pier's numerous food options, or simply taking a walk to enjoy the stunning view of Santa Monica Beach, this is a must on any Los Angeles itinerary. The Santa Monica Pier is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
"Although I have been to the pier countless times, it seems like every visit brings something new ... The pier offers great views of the ocean and the beach. You will love the photos that you will take, and the memories will last a lifetime," wrote one reviewer on Tripadvisor.
Spend time in Venice
Right next door to Santa Monica is the colorful Venice Beach, another LA destination worth a visit. Venice Beach is one of the most filmed locations in the world, and it's not hard to figure out why. It has had a thriving art community since its inception in the early 1900s, a legacy that has continued through the decades. In the 1950s and '60s, it became the home of activists and those associated with the hippie movement. Today, although it looks a bit different than in decades past, its legacy as a bohemian mecca remains — and a walk along the boardwalk hints at that past.
Venice's main attractions are also notably free, making them the perfect way to experience LA on a budget, and walking along the Venice Boardwalk is a must at least once. In short, it's chaotic, filled with street vendors, performers, skateboarders, the iconic Muscle Beach, crazy boardwalk shops, and more. There's plenty to see, all for free, and when you're ready for some calming energy, head to Venice Canals, a residential neighborhood lined with canals reminiscent of Italy's Venice.
Relax at El Matador State Beach in Malibu
While LA is full of beautiful beaches — and no trip to the City of Angels would be complete without visiting at least a couple — there's one that is leagues beyond the rest. Just off the Pacific Coast Highway, El Matador State Beach, located in Malibu, is especially exciting, thanks to its immense beauty and rugged landscape, complete with unique rock formations and surreal ocean views. Accessing the beach involves a short hike and then walking down a number of stairs.
Parking right in front of the entrance in the small lot is paid (It's also quite limited), but free street parking is available. "In a state full of beautiful beaches, El Matador stands out ... The place is simply breathtaking and is my favorite picturesque beach in the Los Angeles area," explained one past visitor on Tripadvisor. The beach is open daily from 8 a.m. until sunset.
Explore Hollywood
Hollywood has many top tourist destinations within a small radius, making it easy to explore. A number of these are even free. The Walk of Fame is sprawled throughout the area, so you're sure to see at least a few big names throughout your excursion. The Dolby Theatre, where the Oscars are held every year, is worth a quick stop, as is the Ovation Hollywood shopping center right next door, which offers one of the best looks at the Hollywood Sign. The TCL Chinese Theatre is a true gem. It's a beautiful historic movie theater that has footprints, handprints, and signatures of celebrities, including icons like Shirley Temple and Marilyn Monroe, as well as contemporary stars like the casts of "Harry Potter" and "La La Land."
Just keep in mind that the Hollywood area isn't nearly as glamorous as one might think — it can be quite chaotic. However, if you've never visited and are interested in Old Hollywood or the film industry, it's still worth checking out. A couple of miles from the theater, you can also pay a visit to the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, founded in 1899, which is the final resting place for Hollywood legends like Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney. The cemetery also hosts a number of events throughout the year, like film screenings.
Visit Olvera Street
Olvera Street is one of Los Angeles' best-kept secrets. This historic Mexican marketplace is known as "the birthplace of Los Angeles," and was revitalized in the 1920s to become what it is today. Lined with cafés, restaurants, and street vendors selling handicrafts, Olvera Street is perfect for just walking around and perusing. There are also several free attractions throughout the area that are worth a stop.
Don't miss a walkthrough of the Avila Adobe, built in 1818, making it the oldest house in Los Angeles, the America Tropical Interpretive Center, which is dedicated to the work of David Alfaro Siqueiros, a prominent Mexican muralist, and the Italian American Museum, which offers visitors a peek into Italian American history and influence in Los Angeles. "It may not be the most recognized or popular thing in LA, but it is in many ways the essence of the community and [a] fun place to visit," a commenter wrote on Tripadvisor. Depending on when you go, there may even be free events, live entertainment, or performances occurring as well.
Check out the Bradbury Building
While it may not look too special from the outside, the Bradbury Building is a hidden gem, particularly for architecture lovers. Constructed in 1893, it's the oldest commercial building remaining in the area. It combines Romanesque Revival and Victorian styles for a unique blend of features, from its open-cage elevators, Victorian court, iron railings, and marble staircases.
You may even recognize it from a number of films it's been featured in over the years, from "Blade Runner" and "The Artist" to "500 Days of Summer." But it's actually an office building, and although you won't be able to explore past the lobby, it's absolutely worth a quick stop. Bradbury Building is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. If you can, try to plan your visit for when it's sunny out — visitors say that the lighting is magical.
Walk around Little Tokyo
Little Tokyo is one of LA's most underrated neighborhoods. Although overlooked by most tourists, it's a great way to get a little taste of Japanese culture right in the heart of LA. The neighborhood, first established in the 1900s, is filled with lots of shops, and just walking around and taking in the sites is an enjoyable experience. "Nice place to take a stroll and take some photos. Lots of food choices. Difficult to make a decision. Good place to purchase Japanese products. Worth checking out," wrote a commenter on Tripadvisor.
Budget travelers beware, though — unsurprisingly, Little Tokyo is packed full of delicious Japanese food spots (including some of the best local restaurants you can't miss), so you'll have trouble resisting spending any money during a visit here. The area is right next to the Arts District as well, which is filled with interesting street art and art galleries for even more free entertainment.
Go to Chinatown
Los Angeles has a rich history comprising diverse communities, and Chinatown offers visitors an opportunity to look into a piece of that history. Located in Downtown Los Angeles, Chinatown is another free place to explore and is well worth the trip. Although the initial Chinatown was demolished to construct Union Station, the current iteration was established in the 1930s and is close to the original area. Today, the neighborhood is filled with various stores, beautiful buildings, and lots of great restaurants.
Explore the art galleries and the Central Plaza, developed in the 1930s as a Hollywood-esque version of Shanghai, and take a self-guided tour if you want more insight into the many landmarks throughout the neighborhood. The Chinese American Museum is also here, and while technically free, there is a suggested donation of $3. Keep your eye out for the entrance to Chinatown, which is marked by the Dragon Gate. And when you're ready to relax, head over to the Los Angeles State Historic Park.
Visit the California Science Center
Located in Exposition Park, the California Science Center is a fun museum that's totally free. It's home to a number of immersive exhibits focusing on air, space, and various ecosystems, as well as the space shuttle, Endeavor. Unfortunately, the space shuttle is currently off display until a new addition to the science center is completed, but there's plenty more to enjoy, and it's possible to spend a couple of hours or so exploring the center.
"So much to see ... hard to believe it is free!" wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. They continued, "Lovely free Science Center/Museum in Exposition Park southwest of Los Angeles near the University of Southern California. Parking was $15 and paid by ticketed machine at entrance and exit." A Redditor chimed in on r/nasa. "Loved this place. Went to a lot of cool spots in Los Angeles but this was one of the best." The California Science Center is open 7 days a week, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Methodology
These recommendations are largely based on personal experience, as we have visited most of these sites. However, we consulted external resources like Tripadvisor reviews, travel blogs, Reddit threads, and tourism sites to verify the attraction's free access offerings and ticketing processes and seek objective opinions about the sites. We also employed them to ensure that each recommendation is worth your time and effort.