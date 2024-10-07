The Most Exciting Free Things To Do In Los Angeles, According To Visitors

Los Angeles is full of great hiking options, making it one of the best free activities to enjoy here. The trek up to the iconic Hollywood Sign, arguably LA's most recognizable symbol, is a must-try. While it doesn't get you right up to the sign — no one is allowed to get that close to the legendary LA sign — it gives you the closest look possible. Keep in mind that this hike doesn't get you the best nature views out there; try the Eaton Canyon Trail or Escondido Canyon for that.

There are a number of trails you can take, but one great way to access this hike is by heading to 3200 Canyon Drive. There are two lots available for parking, and you'll also see some cars parked on the road further down. The hike takes roughly three to four hours and is moderately challenging. Of course, if you're not up for hiking, you can always drive to any of the viewpoints. However, for an easy stroll, one lesser-known hike for the photo ops of the Hollywood sign is a stroll around Lake Hollywood Park.