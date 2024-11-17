Anyone who loves diving into the gritty details of travel research knows that Reddit is where the real gems hide — the kind no glossy blog or popular travel influencer will tell you about. Reddit is your go-to for those true hole-in-the-wall finds, and more often than not, it delivers. But it's also become the breeding ground for the "love bombing" trend with the intention to mislead unsuspecting tourists. As reported by The Independent, some London locals have taken to hyping up the Angus Steakhouse chain on the r/London sub-Reddit, claiming it serves the city's best steak with the hopes of framing their seemingly authentic reviews as "top search results" and fooling everyone else.

The comments are pure satire, with fake reviews like, "really frustrating that the tourists have found out about AS, urgh. Fingers crossed I can still get a table next Saturday." Another reads, "As a local I've been going to the Angus Steakhouse on leicester square for years. It's a hidden gem that only locals know about, far away from the usual tourist traps." Not everyone's on board, though. Some users pointed out that this tactic might actually harm small businesses. "Isn't this hurting the independent business owners who actually might not hate having tourists eat at their restaurants?" they wrote. "Angus makes enough money as it is but this trick is definitely not great for the sales of the restaurants you're trying to gatekeep as real Londoners."

As of this writing, it seems this trend hasn't hit other restaurants or businesses, but it's a reminder to stay sharp when sifting through online reviews. Even on Reddit, a platform most people trust, you never know when you're being "love bombed" into a tourist trap.