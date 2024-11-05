Europe's Most Harrowing Train Ride Is An Awe-Inspiring Route Through The Clouds Of France

Clattering 5,600-feet high, the tracks of France's precipitous Petit train d'Artouste wrap around the scenic and historic southerly Pyrenees. The narrow-gauge tourist railway is one of the highest in Europe, a nail-biting passage where jagged cliff edges trundle under the wide windows. It's a small locomotive, with only 6 carriages seating 12 passengers each, running every 30 minutes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m in high summer season, and hourly from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the low season. Adult tickets will run you €27 per person, or $29.50 USD, while children aged 4 to 12 are charged €19, and kids under four ride for free. Brush up on your most helpful French phrases and get a ticket on arrival, or book in advance online.

Reaching the train starting point requires a scenic cable car glide from Lac de Fabrèges, and it fortunately only takes 10 minutes to reach the departure station. Before heading up, take some time to enjoy the calm blue waters of this stunning, large alpine lake located 37 miles south of Pau, a small southern French city two hours from Toulouse's international airport. It's best to travel by rail from Toulouse or another major city by using Rick Steve's tips for cheap train travel in France.