One Of Arizona's Most Iconic Canyons Is A Historic Beauty With Picturesque Western Views

The best way to enter the park is through Chinle on its western border, a small town with less than 4,000 residents. It's a short drive to the Welcome Center from here, giving you quick access to two free drives along the canyon's rim. Before venturing deeper into the park, enter the Welcome Center to snag a map, browse its shop, and read its various historical displays. This is also an excellent place to organize gear if you'll be hiking.

The only trail available to the public without a guide is the White House Ruin Trail, running for about 3 miles from White House Overlook down to a remarkable cliff dwelling. Unfortunately, this trail is currently closed (and has been since 2023). Inquire about its status at the Welcome Center before heading out.

If you're visiting in the morning, your best option is the North Rim, featuring three spectacular overlooks. When the sun starts to set in the afternoon, the South Rim and its six overlooks become a better choice. Spider Rock Overlook is a must-see on this drive, as it lets you peer out into the canyon at the eponymous structure, consisting of two massive sandstone spindles jutting skyward from the rock below. These drives are the park's main attraction if you don't plan to take a guided tour, and while they're not as spectacular, they're still a great way to experience this natural wonder.

