One Of Arizona's Most Iconic Canyons Is A Historic Beauty With Picturesque Western Views
Arizona is a natural wonder, home to the iconic Grand Canyon National Park and the desert scenery of Saguaro National Park. But there's more to see within its boundaries than these two popular destinations, including the lesser-known Canyon de Chelly National Monument. Located entirely in the Navajo Nation in northeast Arizona, it's far off the beaten path — Albuquerque and Flagstaff are the nearest big cities, yet they're both over a three-hour drive away.
Venturing to the park is worth the detour, however, as it's home to ancient cliff dwellings, rock art, scenic drives through the canyon, and a chance to explore one of the most unique landscapes in the Southwest. What makes Canyon de Chelly National Monument so special is its community, as approximately 40 Navajo families call the 84,000-acre landscape home. Much of the park is off-limits to respect their privacy, though you can enlist the help of a Navajo guide to dive deeper into the canyon and experience everything it has to offer.
Explore the canyon rim for free without a guide
The best way to enter the park is through Chinle on its western border, a small town with less than 4,000 residents. It's a short drive to the Welcome Center from here, giving you quick access to two free drives along the canyon's rim. Before venturing deeper into the park, enter the Welcome Center to snag a map, browse its shop, and read its various historical displays. This is also an excellent place to organize gear if you'll be hiking.
The only trail available to the public without a guide is the White House Ruin Trail, running for about 3 miles from White House Overlook down to a remarkable cliff dwelling. Unfortunately, this trail is currently closed (and has been since 2023). Inquire about its status at the Welcome Center before heading out.
If you're visiting in the morning, your best option is the North Rim, featuring three spectacular overlooks. When the sun starts to set in the afternoon, the South Rim and its six overlooks become a better choice. Spider Rock Overlook is a must-see on this drive, as it lets you peer out into the canyon at the eponymous structure, consisting of two massive sandstone spindles jutting skyward from the rock below. These drives are the park's main attraction if you don't plan to take a guided tour, and while they're not as spectacular, they're still a great way to experience this natural wonder.
Plunge to the canyon floor with a guided tour
Travelers with the time (and budget) for a guided tour can venture much deeper into Canyon de Chelly National Monument. You'll need to be accompanied by a Navajo guide for these adventures, with pricing running the gamut from $99 for a group hike to $350 for an overnight group off-roading and camping trip. A popular tour takes you to the base of Spider Rock, letting you peer upwards at the ancient 800-foot-tall formation. It also surrounds you with 1,000-foot-tall canyon walls — letting you witness the canyon's grandeur first-hand.
Prefer to get your steps in? Then tackle one of the many guided hiking expeditions at Canyon de Chelly, which take you to important cave dwellings and rock art. Consider finding a guide that'll bring you to Wind Arch via the Beehive Trail. It's not for the faint of heart, as it requires a 5-mile trek and over 1,500 feet of elevation gain, but it's one of the most stunning views you'll find of the National Monument.
No matter how you decide to experience the park, it's crucial to remain respectful of your surroundings. This land is sacred to the Navajo Nation. And with dozens of families calling the area home, you'll want to treat their front yard with kindness. If you're seeking more striking landscapes, consider taking the two-hour drive north along the scenic U.S. Route 163 to witness the best of the Southwest and its iconic red rock valleys — which are also located in the Navajo Nation.