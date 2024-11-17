Pennsylvania's 'Only Seashore' Is A State Park Boasting Sandy Beaches And Outdoor Recreation
When you think of Erie, Pennsylvania, its underrated Erie Zoo, the Bicentennial Tower, or boating on Lake Erie might come to mind. However, what you might not be considering are its beaches where you can swim in the surf. There is one place to do so in Pennsylvania and it boasts seven miles of sandy shore (besides, it's got far more than just beaches!). Around four miles west of downtown Erie, you'll find Presque Isle State Park, a 3,200-acre peninsula that juts into Lake Erie.
This gorgeous park is open all year, but the summer is when it really shines. Between the beaches, the man-made lagoon in the middle, free pontoon tours, and a visit to the park's two lighthouses, it's just about perfect, with plenty to keep you busy. There is even a free shuttle service around the park on Wednesdays and Saturdays from mid-June to late August from French Street and 7th Avenue.
Lake Erie won the USA Today 2024 10Best Readers' Choice Poll for Best Lake and Best Lake for Water Sports in the country. Visitors can conveniently rent kayaks, canoes, and stand-up paddleboards to explore the lagoon at Presque Isle State Park (which you can do here with the only provider in the area). There are also beaches that are great for kids (Beach 11, and do consider the safest swimsuit colors for swimming), some that are close to playground areas (Beach 7), and an accessible beach with all-terrain wheelchair rentals (Beach 8). Maybe it's time to book that trip to Pennsylvania!
Beaches and activities at Presque Isle State Park
Presque Isle State Park is open from 5 a.m. to sunset, and while there is no overnight camping, there is much to explore. The area has many endangered and threatened birds, with a total of 329 total species spotted on eBird. A great place to view them is on the 13-mile Karl Boyes Multi-Purpose Trail, which is flat, largely paved, and ADA-accessible. It also has excellent views of Presque Isle Bay. If you want to rent bikes for it, you can do so here.
To get a slice of history, you can visit the still-working Presque Isle Lighthouse, which dates back to 1873, and get guided tours from May through October. The North Pier Light is another lighthouse — considered more of a light structure — near Beach 11, and it's open all year. The lighthouses (and several of the western beaches) offer stunning sunset views. There are also free pontoon tours available on a first-come, first-served basis, Friday through Sunday, from late May through early September. You can find those at the pontoon boat launch near Perry Monument.
However, the sandy beaches (with lifeguards in the summer) are where it's at. Even scuba diving is allowed here, though you must be certified and register. If it's your first time, keep these tips in mind so you can scuba dive like a professional. There are restrooms available at most beaches, which are all organized by numerical order (there is a park map here). Several have extra features, like volleyball courts at Beach 6, and Beaches 3,7, 9, and 10 have picnic areas. Sunset Point Beach is lovely for the view of the ... Well, sunset, but, unfortunately, you cannot swim there.