Pennsylvania's 'Only Seashore' Is A State Park Boasting Sandy Beaches And Outdoor Recreation

When you think of Erie, Pennsylvania, its underrated Erie Zoo, the Bicentennial Tower, or boating on Lake Erie might come to mind. However, what you might not be considering are its beaches where you can swim in the surf. There is one place to do so in Pennsylvania and it boasts seven miles of sandy shore (besides, it's got far more than just beaches!). Around four miles west of downtown Erie, you'll find Presque Isle State Park, a 3,200-acre peninsula that juts into Lake Erie.

This gorgeous park is open all year, but the summer is when it really shines. Between the beaches, the man-made lagoon in the middle, free pontoon tours, and a visit to the park's two lighthouses, it's just about perfect, with plenty to keep you busy. There is even a free shuttle service around the park on Wednesdays and Saturdays from mid-June to late August from French Street and 7th Avenue.

Lake Erie won the USA Today 2024 10Best Readers' Choice Poll for Best Lake and Best Lake for Water Sports in the country. Visitors can conveniently rent kayaks, canoes, and stand-up paddleboards to explore the lagoon at Presque Isle State Park (which you can do here with the only provider in the area). There are also beaches that are great for kids (Beach 11, and do consider the safest swimsuit colors for swimming), some that are close to playground areas (Beach 7), and an accessible beach with all-terrain wheelchair rentals (Beach 8). Maybe it's time to book that trip to Pennsylvania!

