One Of America's Most Underrated Small Zoos Is A Pennsylvania Beauty For The Whole Family
Erie, Pennsylvania, is a lakeside city that exudes small-town charm while still drawing in an increasing number of visitors year over year. To appeal to travelers, it's not enough to just have quaint accommodations and plenty of places to eat. A city must also entertain, and while Erie visitors can very cautiously take to the water or lounge on one of several beaches, it's also important to have land-based activities and experiences to break things up. Here, one of the most overlooked is the Erie Zoo, a relatively tiny zoological adventure that spans only 15 acres. For reference, about 400 miles east sits the Bronx Zoo, a 265-acre diverse ecosystem housing over 11,000 animals.
Despite its size, the Erie Zoo is nothing to scoff at. In fact, its smaller acreage is more a positive note than anything, as it allows visitors to spend a good amount of time with each habitat. With seven different areas to explore, everyone should get their fill of Mother Nature's most wondrous beasts and still have plenty of time left in the day to fit in another Erie experience.
Visiting the Erie Zoo puts you in touch with amphibians, mammals, reptiles, and, dare we say, insects of all shapes and sizes, which should give you a greater appreciation for the natural world surrounding you. It may be an underrated zoo, but Erie Zoo is still brimming with a variety of beautiful, well-managed habitats that visitors of all ages can appreciate.
The wildlife of Erie Zoo
Erie Zoo takes no time introducing guests to its beautiful collection of wild animals. The property's main building features a number of mammals, reptiles, and arachnids, from the majestic African lion to the creepy crawly Chilean rose-haired tarantula. Spider monkeys, jaguars, meerkats, servals, and the tentacled snake join the rest as a welcoming committee as you start your journey into the other ecosystems and habitats. Guests will venture into the wilds of Africa in Safariland, explore eastern wildlife in Wild Asia, and enjoy a more familiar Americanized setting in the Barn Area.
If a walk around the zoo takes less time than you expected, you can always take advantage of the pair of rides Erie Zoo has on-site. The Wildlife Carousel is strictly for the thrill for children, but the Safariland Train provides a different perspective of the property. In a cute red train, visitors are carted across Safariland, past habitats and over waterways that feature exotic species commonly found in Africa. It doesn't add anything new, per se, but the ride is scenic enough, and you never know. An animal that was asleep before may be more active during a second pass.
Along with animals, Erie Zoo is also home to a garden full of exotic plants you wouldn't expect to find in Pennsylvania. From the wilds of Asia to the deserts of Africa, guests can make a day simply out of trying to spot the zoo's flourishing botanicals.
What to expect when visiting Erie Zoo
If you've never been to a zoo before, you may not expect much beyond the displays of exotic wildlife. However, there are typically dining options and, in many cases, a retailer to let you bring a piece of the experience home with you. At Erie, guests can also a public skating rink within the Flo Fabrizio Ice Center, located a short walk from the zoo's entrance.
Though you can get in and out of the zoo fairly quickly, there's still plenty of walking to do and you may get hungry along the way. It's nothing fancy, but there is a snack stand serving up handheld bites like popcorn and a stand for hot dogs and other casual favorites. The simplicity allows you to grab your food and go so you can return to the whole reason you're at Erie Zoo. Before you finish out the day, don't forget to stop at the gift shop and snag a stuffed animal or t-shirt to commemorate the experience of visiting Erie's underrated, tiny zoo.
Erie Zoo is a seasonal attraction that's open for much of the year but closes for winter from December to February. While it can still be chilly in Erie in March, April, October, and November, temperatures get closer to the mid-70s in May near the end of spring and September as Pennsylvania's foliage starts turning bright orange.