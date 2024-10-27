One Of America's Most Underrated Small Zoos Is A Pennsylvania Beauty For The Whole Family

Erie, Pennsylvania, is a lakeside city that exudes small-town charm while still drawing in an increasing number of visitors year over year. To appeal to travelers, it's not enough to just have quaint accommodations and plenty of places to eat. A city must also entertain, and while Erie visitors can very cautiously take to the water or lounge on one of several beaches, it's also important to have land-based activities and experiences to break things up. Here, one of the most overlooked is the Erie Zoo, a relatively tiny zoological adventure that spans only 15 acres. For reference, about 400 miles east sits the Bronx Zoo, a 265-acre diverse ecosystem housing over 11,000 animals.

Despite its size, the Erie Zoo is nothing to scoff at. In fact, its smaller acreage is more a positive note than anything, as it allows visitors to spend a good amount of time with each habitat. With seven different areas to explore, everyone should get their fill of Mother Nature's most wondrous beasts and still have plenty of time left in the day to fit in another Erie experience.

Visiting the Erie Zoo puts you in touch with amphibians, mammals, reptiles, and, dare we say, insects of all shapes and sizes, which should give you a greater appreciation for the natural world surrounding you. It may be an underrated zoo, but Erie Zoo is still brimming with a variety of beautiful, well-managed habitats that visitors of all ages can appreciate.

