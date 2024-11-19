The New Zealand Mountain Town Set To Become The World's First Zero-Carbon Ski Destination

The adventure capital of the world is located on a long, narrow island nation that's just one of the thousand comprising the beautiful Polynesian islands. You may know this South Pacific island better as New Zealand. It also happens to be one of the safest and most mesmerizing islands in the world. While New Zealand is actually made up of two distinct main islands — the North Island and the South Island — the nation can lay claim to more than 600 islands in total.

Whether you're seeking to dive deeper into New Zealand's rich Māori heritage, sip and savor world-class wines at countless vineyards, take an obligatory "Lord of the Rings" sightseeing tour, or simply live like a Kiwi in a nation where sheep vastly outnumber humans (approximately 4.6 to one, actually) — New Zealand won't disappoint.

However, a high-priority item on most travelers' minds when they come to New Zealand is adventure. And that adventure capital mentioned before? That's Queenstown. Nestled on the shores of Lake Wakatipu and enveloped by the soaring Southern Alps, Queenstown is taking bold to a new level. The town has an ambitious, jaw-dropping goal: To be a zero-carbon visitor economy by 2030. And that sustainability will greatly impact one of the town's biggest draws — its snowy slopes.

