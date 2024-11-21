Situated Between A Beautiful Beach And Forest Is A Massive Amusement Park In The Netherlands
Imagine diving deep into a world of endless fun, surrounded by natural beauty. The Netherlands offers just that with its Duinrell Holiday Park — a family-friendly paradise that blends the thrill of amusement with the serenity of nature. Located just 45 minutes from Amsterdam and a little over two hours from Groningen, a great alternative to avoid Amsterdam's bustling crowds. Duinrell provides an immersive experience with a variety of accommodations, an amusement park, and a renowned water park. Nestled between the pristine shores of Wassenaar Beach and lush forest trails, it is a destination designed to delight families, thrill-seekers, and nature enthusiasts alike.
Duinrell's journey began in 1646 as a humble farm in Wassenaar. In 1935, it opened its doors to the public as a restaurant and campground. In 1968, the park's first swimming pool debuted, and by the mid-1980s, Duinrell had introduced its iconic Tiki Pool and the very first roller coasters. Today, after 89 years of growth and innovation, Duinrell welcomes tons of visitors annually, providing generations of families with unforgettable memories.
A park with endless adventure
At the heart of Duinrell's appeal is its amusement park, boasting over 40 exhilarating rides and attractions. From high-speed roller coasters to family-friendly rides, it has something for every age. Classic attractions like bumper cars, mini-golf, and a scenic train ride are complemented by unique offerings like bumper boats, trampolines, and even a small harbor where kids can row their own boats. For gaming enthusiasts, the arcade hosts over 80 games to keep visitors entertained throughout their stay.
Duinrell's Tiki Pool is a tropical-themed water park and a top attraction known as the biggest water park in the Benelux region. Featuring both indoor and outdoor zones, Tiki Pool offers 21 thrilling slides, wave pools, a lazy river, Turkish baths, whirlpools, and a variety of relaxation areas, ensuring year-round fun. Younger children have their own dedicated water zone, Playa, designed for kids up to three years old, complete with four mini slides. From adventurous slides to soothing waters, Tiki Pool caters to all ages and weather conditions, making it an essential part of any visit to Duinrell.
Overnight stays at the park
Duinrell Holiday Park extends the adventure with an array of comfortable accommodations with options to suit every group size and preference. The luxurious Duingalows provide a cozy home-away-from-home for up to eight guests, with some units even including saunas. Those craving a rustic experience will enjoy the glamping accommodations which blend the charm of a cabin with the feel of a tent, complete with bedrooms, bathrooms, and heating.
For a more immersive natural experience, Duinrell offers campsites where guests can bring their caravans, campers, or tents. Available only from April through October, these campsites offer serene forest views and, for select spots, private restrooms. All guests enjoy unlimited entrance to the amusement park, regardless of accommodation type, and free or discounted access to Tiki Pool. The park even welcomes dogs for a small fee, allowing the whole family to enjoy the adventure.
Duinrell Holiday Park is more than just an amusement park; it's a complete escape where visitors can enjoy thrilling rides, unwind in a tropical water park, and reconnect with nature in the beautiful surroundings of Holland. Make sure to do a bit of research before booking your trip and familiarize yourself with common questions to avoid asking in the Netherlands, so you can be the most respectful traveler possible. Additionally, avoid common tourist mistakes when packing by bringing weather-appropriate clothing and comfortable shoes to make the most of your visit. Whether you're seeking adrenaline-pumping fun or a tranquil retreat, Duinrell Holiday Park offers the best of both worlds.