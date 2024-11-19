China's Art Scene Flourishes In This Beijing Neighborhood With Chic Vibes Like New York's SoHo

The 798 Art District's modern incarnation began in the early 2000s, but before that it has an unlikely origin story. It was initially developed in the 1950s as a factory district with the help of the Soviet Union and East Germany. This relationship led to the unique design of the district by German architects who built Bauhaus-influenced structures like large, naturally-lit warehouses with sawtooth roofs. For years, it hosted mostly electronics factories until they shut down in the '80s and '90s after it lost state funding, setting the stage for 798's artistic revitalization.

Advertisement

In the following years, artists began moving into the zone along with a steady influx of shops, bars, and restaurants. To get a feel for the area's vibrant flair, first stop by the Ullens Center for Contemporary Art, which hosts regular exhibitions by contemporary artists. More cool galleries to look out for in the area include Long March Space, BTAP, and Mansudae Art Studio. Another must-visit is the 798 Photo Gallery, located inside one of the area's most impressive Bauhaus-style buildings. As you're wandering around the district, keep an eye out for unique public murals and art displays that can be found all over.

A great time of year to visit the 798 Art District is during the fall Beijing 798 Art Festival, which celebrated its 17 years running in 2024. The festival features different themed exhibitions each year, along with a number of interesting events, lectures, and cultural experiences.

Advertisement