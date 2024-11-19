China's Art Scene Flourishes In This Beijing Neighborhood With Chic Vibes Like New York's SoHo
The Chinese capital of Beijing is one of the top 10 most populated cities on Earth and is loaded with tons of interesting must-visit locations for tourists. But from the moment you arrive at Beijing Daxing International Airport (PKX), the world's largest airport terminal and an architectural masterpiece, you may feel overwhelmed trying to decide how to begin exploring this massive metropolis and everything it has to offer. While many tourists flock to some of the city's most well-known attractions, like Tiananmen Square, Pearl Market, and the Palace Museum, there is another amazing place in Beijing that you need to check out.
The 798 Art District in the Dashanzi area feels like a Chinese version of New York's SoHo. Located in northeast Beijing, it's without a doubt one of the hippest places in China, where any modern culture and art lover must spend some time. The former factory district is now a refurbished haven for the arts filled with galleries, artist studios, and unique shops, along with tons of cool bars and restaurants. To experience the chic side of Beijing, make sure you swing by the 798 Art District while you're in China. Here's everything you need to know.
From a factory district to an art mecca
The 798 Art District's modern incarnation began in the early 2000s, but before that it has an unlikely origin story. It was initially developed in the 1950s as a factory district with the help of the Soviet Union and East Germany. This relationship led to the unique design of the district by German architects who built Bauhaus-influenced structures like large, naturally-lit warehouses with sawtooth roofs. For years, it hosted mostly electronics factories until they shut down in the '80s and '90s after it lost state funding, setting the stage for 798's artistic revitalization.
In the following years, artists began moving into the zone along with a steady influx of shops, bars, and restaurants. To get a feel for the area's vibrant flair, first stop by the Ullens Center for Contemporary Art, which hosts regular exhibitions by contemporary artists. More cool galleries to look out for in the area include Long March Space, BTAP, and Mansudae Art Studio. Another must-visit is the 798 Photo Gallery, located inside one of the area's most impressive Bauhaus-style buildings. As you're wandering around the district, keep an eye out for unique public murals and art displays that can be found all over.
A great time of year to visit the 798 Art District is during the fall Beijing 798 Art Festival, which celebrated its 17 years running in 2024. The festival features different themed exhibitions each year, along with a number of interesting events, lectures, and cultural experiences.
A chic place to wine and dine
The 798 Art District isn't just a place to check out cool art; it's also the spot to be and be seen with Beijing's trendy and stylish locals. Grab a coffee from Voyage Coffee, and spend some time exploring all the cool shops around the area. Record collectors should definitely stop by Li-Pi Records to peruse their huge selection of vinyls. If you're hungry, have a bite at Shen Ji, a family-run dining spot and the oldest restaurant in the 798 Art District. Just remember to avoid joining the "clean plate club" on your trip to Beijing.
At night, the 798 Art District really gets bumping with a wide variety of bars and clubs where you can experience China's party scene. If you're a craft beer fan, head over to Ram Brewpub, which has a massive selection of beers on tap, along with bottles and cans from China and around the world. To continue your trip in China, consider checking out Harbin, one of Island's ultimate December travel bucket list destinations, roughly 800 miles northeast of Beijing.