The Charming Colorado Town Near Denver With Scenery That Reminds Visitors Of Europe

You don't need to travel overseas to immerse yourself in European charm. In fact, you hardly have to drive outside of Denver to find it. Located just over 45 miles west of Colorado's capital city is the colorful and historic town of Georgetown. With its vintage architecture, painted brick storefronts, and breathtaking Rocky Mountain scenery, Georgetown is an enchanting place to visit. It's the perfect place for a scenic day trip or a pit stop at some of Colorado's most famous attractions. Travel another 53 miles on I-70, and you will hit the iconic Colorado resort town of Vail that locals love to hate. Also nearby is Staunton State Park, a hidden Colorado state park that offers a mountainous paradise just 40 miles southwest of Denver.

There is so much to discover in Georgetown beyond its quaint boutiques and excellent restaurants. The town has a fascinating history as one of the key mining hot spots at the beginning of the Colorado Silver Boom in the mid-1800s. Though that era has long since passed, Georgetown's historical landmarks have been lovingly preserved and now serve as museums where visitors can step back in time. Like other stunning places in America that will make you feel like you're in Europe, Georgetown is a quaint town that deserves a visit.