The Charming Colorado Town Near Denver With Scenery That Reminds Visitors Of Europe
You don't need to travel overseas to immerse yourself in European charm. In fact, you hardly have to drive outside of Denver to find it. Located just over 45 miles west of Colorado's capital city is the colorful and historic town of Georgetown. With its vintage architecture, painted brick storefronts, and breathtaking Rocky Mountain scenery, Georgetown is an enchanting place to visit. It's the perfect place for a scenic day trip or a pit stop at some of Colorado's most famous attractions. Travel another 53 miles on I-70, and you will hit the iconic Colorado resort town of Vail that locals love to hate. Also nearby is Staunton State Park, a hidden Colorado state park that offers a mountainous paradise just 40 miles southwest of Denver.
There is so much to discover in Georgetown beyond its quaint boutiques and excellent restaurants. The town has a fascinating history as one of the key mining hot spots at the beginning of the Colorado Silver Boom in the mid-1800s. Though that era has long since passed, Georgetown's historical landmarks have been lovingly preserved and now serve as museums where visitors can step back in time. Like other stunning places in America that will make you feel like you're in Europe, Georgetown is a quaint town that deserves a visit.
The charming Georgetown
Similar to historic European cities, the vintage charm of Georgetown will transport you to a different era. The town is steeped in history that dates back to the mining boom of the mid-1800s. It was a hub for silver mining and was known as The Silver Queen of the Rockies when it was first incorporated back in 1868. The town's historical architecture has been well preserved and has hardly changed since its early days. The colorful storefronts are set against the backdrop of the soaring Rockies. Many original and restored buildings still exist today, including the luxurious Hotel de Paris built during the Gilded Age.
Georgetown gained status as a designated National Historic Landmark in 1966, and the surrounding roads were repaired and reopened in the early 2000s. Since then, Georgetown has become a popular destination for history enthusiasts and a refuge for visitors seeking an escape to simpler times.
One of the best and most popular times to visit Georgetown is during the holiday season. For two weeks in December, the town transforms into a true storybook village, complete with carolers in Victorian costumes, twinkling trees, entertainers, and a bustling Christmas market with local artisan vendors — Travelmag consistently ranks it as one of the best Christmas markets in the U.S. If you'd love to experience cozy Christmas cheer, a trip to this European-inspired holiday village is a must.
Essential things to do in Georgetown
As a nationally recognized historical landmark, Georgetown is home to several heritage museums, including the Hamill House Museum, Hotel de Paris Museum, and the Firefighter Museum. You can also get your steps in with a walking tour. Take the longest walking tour in Colorado, which goes into the mountains and dives into former mining territory with Capital Prize Gold Mine Tours. Get spooked with a Georgetown ghost tour and learn all about the chilling tales that haunt the streets to this day. You could also explore the stunning Rocky Mountain scenery with the Georgetown Outdoor Discovery Tour.
No visit to Georgetown is complete without browsing the boutiques and galleries around town. Sixth Street is lined with shops selling unique handmade gifts, artwork, jewelry, and keepsakes. The town even has a year-round Christmas shop that serves up holiday cheer in every season. Art lovers will have plenty to see at the Sixth Street galleries, with a wide variety of Colorado fine artwork on display.
Georgetown is a wonderful place to stop for a meal, as there are many great restaurants. For example, the Happy Cooker is an established mainstay known for its iconic waffles, the 511 Rose is an authentic old-timey saloon with a menu curated by award-winning chef Travis Smith, the mouthwatering Scooters Smokehouse and Grill serves exquisite barbecue, Cooper's on the Creek features elevated comfort food, and there is Detroit-style pizza at Silverbrick. If you're a meat-eater, you can't visit the Rockies without sampling some Colorado jerky, and the Georgetown Jerky and Emporium has over 120 varieties to try.