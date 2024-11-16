'New England's Best-Kept Secret For Skiing And Snowboarding' Is A Powdery Playground Resort

As winter approaches, you may be looking for new slopes to hit, and if New England is a top ski destination for you, Ragged Mountain Resort is the self-proclaimed best-kept secret for skiing and snowboarding in the region. Located in the White Mountains in New Hampshire, an area known for providing year-round outdoor thrills, this resort ranked No. 1 in New England Ski Journal for Best Overall Value in 2023. With 57 trails in total, excellent powder throughout the winter, and well-groomed runs, the property excels with small-mountain charm and family-friendly vibes.

Many skiers and snowboarders may be drawn to larger, more famous resorts, like Jay Peak, Killington, and Mount Snow in Vermont, but a visit there comes at a cost. The global popularity of these megalithic snow-sport destinations means that you will pay a pretty penny for everything, including passes, rentals, and food. At Killington, for example, a one-day lift ticket will run you well over $100 dollars (and much more than that during high-season and on weekends or holidays), while a regular season pass is almost $2,000 at the time of writing. Additionally, major resorts draw crowds from all over the world, and you may find yourself stuck in lines for most of the day instead of on the slopes. So, if you prefer a more budget-friendly setting, albeit with fewer amenities, try out the winter playground known as New England's best-kept secret.

This New Hampshire gem is a great choice for both first-timers and experts. Seventeen of their runs are beginner-friendly (green), 15 are intermediate (blue), 21 are advanced (black diamond), and four are expert-level (double black diamond). Although there are more advanced-level runs, beginners ranked this resort the highest, according to On the Snow. There are also three terrain parks, where you can perfect your jumps and tricks on rails, berms, and other features.