'New England's Best-Kept Secret For Skiing And Snowboarding' Is A Powdery Playground Resort
As winter approaches, you may be looking for new slopes to hit, and if New England is a top ski destination for you, Ragged Mountain Resort is the self-proclaimed best-kept secret for skiing and snowboarding in the region. Located in the White Mountains in New Hampshire, an area known for providing year-round outdoor thrills, this resort ranked No. 1 in New England Ski Journal for Best Overall Value in 2023. With 57 trails in total, excellent powder throughout the winter, and well-groomed runs, the property excels with small-mountain charm and family-friendly vibes.
Many skiers and snowboarders may be drawn to larger, more famous resorts, like Jay Peak, Killington, and Mount Snow in Vermont, but a visit there comes at a cost. The global popularity of these megalithic snow-sport destinations means that you will pay a pretty penny for everything, including passes, rentals, and food. At Killington, for example, a one-day lift ticket will run you well over $100 dollars (and much more than that during high-season and on weekends or holidays), while a regular season pass is almost $2,000 at the time of writing. Additionally, major resorts draw crowds from all over the world, and you may find yourself stuck in lines for most of the day instead of on the slopes. So, if you prefer a more budget-friendly setting, albeit with fewer amenities, try out the winter playground known as New England's best-kept secret.
This New Hampshire gem is a great choice for both first-timers and experts. Seventeen of their runs are beginner-friendly (green), 15 are intermediate (blue), 21 are advanced (black diamond), and four are expert-level (double black diamond). Although there are more advanced-level runs, beginners ranked this resort the highest, according to On the Snow. There are also three terrain parks, where you can perfect your jumps and tricks on rails, berms, and other features.
From the slopes to après-ski and beyond
One of the main reasons to visit any winter resort is, of course, to ski or ride all day long. But a big part of "après-ski" culture is enjoying those moments in between and after a day on the slopes. Ragged Mountain Resort is a smaller spot, located in the town of Danbury with a population of around 1,250 people, so you won't have the multitude of dining options that a mega-resort would offer. That being said, there are three on-site options at the resort itself. Head to Harvest Café to quickly refuel with a brewed coffee or a mug of hot chocolate before jumping back on the lift. The Birches (only open on weekends with seasonal hours) will give you great views of the birch trees and mountain while their home-made ragged chili warms you up. Stone Hearth Bar is your best bet for an après-ski evening (although it will be an early evening — they close at 6:30 p.m. on weekends). Order a pint of craft beer and one of their creatively-named flatbreads or pizzas ("Snowmaker", "Lift Master"). On Saturdays, they have live entertainment, so grab a seat by the stone fireplace and relax to the sounds of local musicians.
If you want to stay at the resort, there is one option: The Cardigan Cabins are ski-in, ski-out units that can hold 4-14 people and charge reasonable rates. There are also off-site accommodations available for rent through various booking platforms and through the resort's lodging partners. If you're looking to explore beyond the resort, the White Mountains offer gorgeous state parks and exceptional views, which you can see from high up on North America's first aerial tramway, about an hour away.
Things to know before you visit Ragged Mountain Resort
Before you pack up your gear and jump into your car, ready for a day of play on the mountain, there are some things you should know. If possible, try to go during the week, and not on statutory holidays or weekends, when the resort will be busier. As of the time of writing, lift tickets and equipment rentals had to be booked online in advance, so ensure that you do this before arriving. There is a variety of options to choose from, including season passes, 4-Pack Tickets, and Buddy Tickets. Half-day tickets (valid for the afternoon) and Lower Mountain tickets (providing access to three of the chairlifts) are the only ones that can be purchased in-person. If you plan to ski or ride more than a few times, a season pass will get you the most bang for your buck. Regular day passes cost anywhere from $49 (senior ticket) to $119 (adult holiday ticket), depending on your age and the day of the week, whereas a season pass can be as low as $429 (if you purchase early) or even $299 for college students and active-duty military personnel.
Always check the weather before planning a trip — the high wind velocity and harsh winter temperatures in the White Mountain range can be hazardous. You can find up-to-date information, including the current conditions, wind speed, and lift closures through the resort's mountain cam. Wear or pack several layers of clothing, which you can add or remove as needed.
While skiing and snowboarding are exhilarating activities that allow you to enjoy winter's beauty, they are also dangerous if not done with care. Ensure that you stay off of closed trails and always ski or ride within your ability.