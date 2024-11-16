One Of America's Largest Indoor Amusement Parks Is A Kid's Paradise Come True Just Outside NYC

Nostalgia is calling, you're answering, and you better do so before you get slimed! Watch your childhood come to life at the Nickelodeon Universe, the largest indoor theme park in America and arguably one of the best non-Disney amusement parks in the U.S. You can find the attraction in East Rutherford, New Jersey, just a 20-minute drive from New York City. With roller coasters, games, and ropes course challenges, there is something for thrill-seekers and low-key park-goers alike. You (and your little ones) can swing on SpongeBob SquarePants' Jellyfish Jam ride or play in the PAW Patrol playground. Let energetic tots crawl around in the Slime Zone, a nod to the network's iconic on-air slime attacks.

The park sucks you into different popular TV series, not only with large statues of the characters but also with immersive virtual reality games, where you can go on a wild 3D ride with your friends. It's also the perfect place to host a special event, particularly with its themed party rooms designed for private groups.

More than 10,000 people have reviewed Nickelodeon Universe on Google and have given it a solid 4.4-star rating. The theme park has even outranked Lake Compounce, America's oldest amusement park still turning heads in the Northeast region. Those high marks may partially be attributed to Nickelodeon Universe's indoor setting, which allows guests to have fun no matter the weather.

