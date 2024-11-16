One Of America's Largest Indoor Amusement Parks Is A Kid's Paradise Come True Just Outside NYC
Nostalgia is calling, you're answering, and you better do so before you get slimed! Watch your childhood come to life at the Nickelodeon Universe, the largest indoor theme park in America and arguably one of the best non-Disney amusement parks in the U.S. You can find the attraction in East Rutherford, New Jersey, just a 20-minute drive from New York City. With roller coasters, games, and ropes course challenges, there is something for thrill-seekers and low-key park-goers alike. You (and your little ones) can swing on SpongeBob SquarePants' Jellyfish Jam ride or play in the PAW Patrol playground. Let energetic tots crawl around in the Slime Zone, a nod to the network's iconic on-air slime attacks.
The park sucks you into different popular TV series, not only with large statues of the characters but also with immersive virtual reality games, where you can go on a wild 3D ride with your friends. It's also the perfect place to host a special event, particularly with its themed party rooms designed for private groups.
More than 10,000 people have reviewed Nickelodeon Universe on Google and have given it a solid 4.4-star rating. The theme park has even outranked Lake Compounce, America's oldest amusement park still turning heads in the Northeast region. Those high marks may partially be attributed to Nickelodeon Universe's indoor setting, which allows guests to have fun no matter the weather.
Become a part of your favorite Nickelodeon universe
Similar to many other family-friendly theme parks, Nickelodeon Universe offers a space where both adults and children can have a good time. While you're captivated by nostalgic details from Bikini Bottom or components from the show "Double Dare," younger park-goers can enjoy the newer characters featured throughout the space. To see these TV icons in real life, purchase your tickets on Viator. Each ticket includes a day pass to more than 35 attractions and the chance to meet famous Nickelodeon characters. Happy reviewers on Viator highlighted the park's family-friendly atmosphere, the affordable price of the tickets, and the lack of lines for the rides.
As many of us would try to sneak a couple more episodes of our favorite Nickelodeon shows after our bedtime, the park takes part in that same idea — after all, it has to honor Nick at Nite! Opening hours are usually from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. (though times vary, so check online before your trip), and nighttime park-goers can score discounted "twilight admission" if they enter in the last two hours of the day. During this time, the lights go down, neon LEDs sparkle, and guests can get a view of New York City's incredible skyline from the coaster peaks. Whether you go by day or by night, you're sure to feel sentimental after visiting.