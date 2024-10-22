The Underrated California Theme Park For A Family-Friendly Day Of Rides And Lush Gardens
Outside of Orlando, Florida, Southern California probably has the largest concentration of theme parks in the United States. While everyone knows about Disneyland and Universal Studios, there are many other options, including some of the best amusement parks in the U.S., like Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles and Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park, which, in fact, offers a more affordable Disneyland-style experience.
However, you don't have to go to LA to get the full theme-park experience. Instead, you can head a few hours north and visit Gilroy, home of Gilroy Gardens. If you're driving along I-5, you won't see the gardens from the interstate, and you'll have to venture west on Highway 152 to reach it. But your efforts will be well-rewarded, especially if you have children in tow, as the park caters mostly to smaller kids, with small roller coasters and train rides. As the name suggests, Gilroy Gardens is also a living garden, though, so children can learn to appreciate the beauty of nature as they're having a blast. So, let's hop in the station wagon and discover what Gilroy Gardens is all about.
How a tree circus turned into Gilroy Gardens
The story of Gilroy Gardens starts in 1928 with a Swedish immigrant named Axel Erlandson. Erlandson was living in Hilmar, California, when he started experimenting with trees. Specifically, he wanted to see if he could graft and grow trees into different geometric shapes. In 1946, Erlandson moved his trees to Scotts Valley, close to the gravitational anomaly known as "The Mystery Spot." He set up his "Tree Circus" and started showing them off to the public. By 1957, Erlandson had grown 70 unique trees.
With Erlandson's health failing in the mid-1960s, the trees changed ownership a handful of times, until they wound up in the hands of Michael Bonfante. Bonfante was adamant about re-energizing the circus trees and turning them into a family-friendly attraction. In 1985, Bonfante transplanted 29 of the trees from Scotts Valley to where they are now in Gilroy.
As for the theme park Gilroy Gardens, it didn't open until 2001. At that time, it was called Bonfante Gardens, and the trees were the star attraction. By 2007, the park was renamed to Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park, with rides and other attractions added since. Only 25 of the original 70 circus trees are alive today.
Planning your trip to Gilroy Gardens
Gilroy Gardens is a theme park that's both beautiful to experience and fun for all ages. In addition to roller coasters, there are boat rides, a carousel, a monorail, a Ferris wheel, and a full water park. Additionally, you can tour the 25 circus trees, which look a lot more impressive in person than they do in photos.
Daily tickets for Gilroy Gardens are $40 per person (children under age 3 are free), and the park is usually only open on the weekend, either from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday nights are also typically open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., especially during the holiday season. You'll have to check the official Gilroy Gardens calendar, though, to plan your visit, as the hours can change.
In addition to rides and gardens, there are multiple restaurants and food stands within the park. You can indulge your sweet tooth with candy and ice cream or sample different cuisines like Asian, Italian, American, and Mexican. Overall, if you have little kids, you can spend the entire day at Gilroy Gardens without getting bored. However, if you want to do more beyond Gilroy Gardens, you can always head south to Carmel-by-the-Sea (about an hour away), an overlooked California town offering beaches, historic sites, and boutiques.