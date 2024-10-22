The Underrated California Theme Park For A Family-Friendly Day Of Rides And Lush Gardens

Outside of Orlando, Florida, Southern California probably has the largest concentration of theme parks in the United States. While everyone knows about Disneyland and Universal Studios, there are many other options, including some of the best amusement parks in the U.S., like Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles and Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park, which, in fact, offers a more affordable Disneyland-style experience.

However, you don't have to go to LA to get the full theme-park experience. Instead, you can head a few hours north and visit Gilroy, home of Gilroy Gardens. If you're driving along I-5, you won't see the gardens from the interstate, and you'll have to venture west on Highway 152 to reach it. But your efforts will be well-rewarded, especially if you have children in tow, as the park caters mostly to smaller kids, with small roller coasters and train rides. As the name suggests, Gilroy Gardens is also a living garden, though, so children can learn to appreciate the beauty of nature as they're having a blast. So, let's hop in the station wagon and discover what Gilroy Gardens is all about.