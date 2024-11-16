One Of The Outer Banks' Least-Visited Islands Has Beaches And A Village With New England Charm

Ocracoke Island is part of the North Carolina Outer Banks, an outpost so remote the locals retain a unique local dialect known as Ocracoke Brogue. Like all the best islands, getting here involves a boat ride. Thankfully, three different car ferry routes will get you to the island, with departures from Hatteras Island, Swan Quarter, and Cedar Island. The last two routes involve long trips across the expansive blue waters of Pamlico Sound, offering passengers ample opportunity for dolphin watching during the two-plus-hour ride. Ocracoke is also a popular destination for boaters, with marina options and a protected anchorage at the heart of the village.

The island's vibe completely differs from other Carolina seaside towns like lively Wrightsville Beach, nearby Nags Head, or artsy Kitty Hawk. Being 20 miles offshore from the mainland and a bit off the beaten track, Ocracoke is a quiet residential island, even if it does get more crowded during the peak of the summer season.

Strolling the quiet lanes and dirt alleys of Ocracoke village is a special treat. Clapboard homes are surrounded by dense, tropical-like foliage. The island's celebrated fig trees grow everywhere you look. Shops and businesses aren't lined up in strip malls; they are mixed throughout the village's historic homes and along the waterfront. It's a scene reminiscent of New England, with the charm of a place much less connected to mainland society than a two-hour ferry ride would lead you to believe.

