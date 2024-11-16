One Of The Outer Banks' Least-Visited Islands Has Beaches And A Village With New England Charm
Ocracoke Island is part of the North Carolina Outer Banks, an outpost so remote the locals retain a unique local dialect known as Ocracoke Brogue. Like all the best islands, getting here involves a boat ride. Thankfully, three different car ferry routes will get you to the island, with departures from Hatteras Island, Swan Quarter, and Cedar Island. The last two routes involve long trips across the expansive blue waters of Pamlico Sound, offering passengers ample opportunity for dolphin watching during the two-plus-hour ride. Ocracoke is also a popular destination for boaters, with marina options and a protected anchorage at the heart of the village.
The island's vibe completely differs from other Carolina seaside towns like lively Wrightsville Beach, nearby Nags Head, or artsy Kitty Hawk. Being 20 miles offshore from the mainland and a bit off the beaten track, Ocracoke is a quiet residential island, even if it does get more crowded during the peak of the summer season.
Strolling the quiet lanes and dirt alleys of Ocracoke village is a special treat. Clapboard homes are surrounded by dense, tropical-like foliage. The island's celebrated fig trees grow everywhere you look. Shops and businesses aren't lined up in strip malls; they are mixed throughout the village's historic homes and along the waterfront. It's a scene reminiscent of New England, with the charm of a place much less connected to mainland society than a two-hour ferry ride would lead you to believe.
Explore the quiet end of the Outer Banks in Ocracoke
Ocracoke is a little harder to get to than the other North Carolina family vacation spots, thanks to the island's lack of connection to the state highway system. It's easy to visit the island when driving down Highway 12, thanks to the quick ferry that connects Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands. But that ferry is still a long way from other Outer Banks hotspots, with many visitors sticking to the more popular places like Nags Head and Buxton. Ocracoke is left a quieter outpost for those looking to get away.
While visitors arrive on the island on the car ferry, the best way to get the lay of the land is by parking your car and taking a stroll. In contrast to other beach towns, the quiet backroads of the village are great places for walking or riding a bike. Start with a simple loop through the village along Highway 12, Howard Street, and Back Road. Along the way, you'll enjoy the quiet island community and shops nestled amongst the dense foliage. Stops at Ocracoke Coffee Company and the Village Craftsman never go unrewarded. Another great walk is around to the west side of the harbor, where you can get an up-close view of the iconic lighthouse and take a stroll through Springers Point Preserve.
If you can find the time, a boat trip to Portsmouth Island is worth your effort. The island lies across the shifting channels and sandbars of Ocracoke Inlet and was the site of a community and life-saving station. Much of the town has been restored and is now part of the Cape Lookout National Seashore.
In and around Ocracoke village
Island life on Ocracoke is centered around the village, which wraps its way around Silver Lake, the boat harbor where the ferries dock. The highway runs northeast out the village, taking you to the remote Outer Banks beaches on the rest of the island. On the edges of Silver Lake, you'll find several waterfront eateries, shops, and lodging options, including the Ocracoke Harbor Inn and the Anchorage Inn. There are also numerous bed and breakfasts and smaller hotels on the island.
The island has long been popular with campers thanks to a large, year-round National Park Service campground. It's located outside of town, right on the beach. Boaters coming to Ocracoke can choose between anchoring in Silver Lake or tying up at the marina or park service docks.
During season, the island bustles with day trippers and visitors driving up and down the highway. But the island quiets down quickly, and many businesses shutter for the winter. And while summer is the popular time to visit the island, watch out for hurricane season — it runs from June 1 to November 30. However, the primary concern is during the peak from mid-August to mid-October. Powerful nor'easters can also waylay your travel plans during winter. Many locals advise purchasing travel insurance if you are staying during peak storm months.