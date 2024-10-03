Panama City Beach, Florida Is One Of The Most Deadly Because Of This Natural Occurrence

Florida is a top pick for those looking to soak up the sun and enjoy sandy shores, and it's easy to see why. With over 800 miles of coastline and almost 200 public beaches, the Sunshine State draws in hundreds of millions of tourists annually — 140.6 million in 2023 alone per Visit Florida — and we'd wager that a good chunk of them come for the golden sands. But while many come to bask on Florida's shores, not all of the state's beaches are as safe as they are stunning. In fact, some of the most dangerous beaches in the U.S. are right there, and atop the list is Panama City Beach, notorious for its deadly rip currents that have tragically claimed far too many lives.

If you're unfamiliar with rip currents, they're not something to underestimate. The National Ocean Service defines them as "localized currents that flow away from the shoreline toward the ocean" that can move at speeds up to eight feet per second. These currents vary in strength, but the most powerful can easily sweep even experienced swimmers away. "The water isn't escaping to the left or the right, it's piling up," Simon Boxall, a teaching fellow at the University of Southampton's National Oceanography Centre, explained to National Geographic. "It has to escape somewhere and it escapes through a rip current."

Panama City Beach's rip currents claimed approximately eight lives in 2024 alone, seven of which occurred over a span of just nine days. The previous year, six people lost their lives, again because of these rip currents. These are sobering statistics, but Panama City Beach is pulling out all the stops to prevent these tragedies from happening again, ramping up efforts to keep swimmers safe and save lives.

