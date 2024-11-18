Hidden In New Hampshire's White Mountains Is A Town Full Of Cozy Accommodations And Outdoor Fun
To put it matter-of-factly, no region in the United States does the fall quite like New England. With the cooler weather of autumn shading the cozy, colonial towns with vibrant hues of gold, orange, and red, it's truly a magical time to travel throughout this region. But only one state offers the truly immersive fall experience, with its rustic covered bridges and sweeping waterfalls.
New Hampshire, one of the most charming East Coast states to visit during the fall, is a nature enthusiast's paradise, with about 85% of land covered in dense forests and foliage. From the broad range of scenic hiking trails to explore to sampling some of the savory, local cider donuts, this Northeastern state offers plenty of activities to enjoy. If you're looking for a destination to enjoy the full New Hampshire autumn experience without the hassle of crowds, then be sure to add the town of Lincoln to your travel itinerary.
Nestled in the White Mountains region, this remote community may have a small population of 1,662, but more than makes up for its size with its plethora of enjoyable attractions. Lincoln rivals the nearby town of Gorham as a haven of outdoor activities and the most picturesque nature trails. The restaurants offer a variety of dishes that will be sure to satisfy the taste of many a traveling foodie. Not to mention a rich history that can be traced back to its days as a logging settlement founded in the early 1800s.
Take an unforgettable ride along the vibrant Kancamagus Scenic Byway
Lincoln is one of the gatekeeping towns in close proximity to the Kancamagus Scenic Byway. This motorway carves a winding 34.5 miles through the White Mountains, offering travelers a breathtaking view of the Swift River and dense wilderness that becomes a mosaic of color during the fall. However, there are no way stations or gas stops along this route, so be sure to plan ahead and be well stocked with provisions. Visitors to the town are spoiled for choice when it comes to nature trails, from the Lincoln Woods Trail, which includes crossing the rustic bridge covering the Pemigewasset River, to hiking the formidable Mount Washington, which while beautiful can also be quite dangerous to climb. Explore the 90-feet high, 800-feet long granite expanse of the Flume Gorge at the base of Mount Liberty that was formed roughly 200 million years ago during the Jurassic period.
If you're interested in a more leisurely outdoor excursion, then hitch a ride on the Lincoln's White Mountain Express, the longest gondola ride in New Hampshire, that carries travelers the 1.3 miles up to Loon Mountain. Visitors can hop on the Cafe Lafayette Dinner Train that provides guests with a fully customized menu while experiencing the two-hour long scenic tour of the White Mountains. Similarly, tourists can also snag a ride on the Granite State Scenic Railway that winds along the nearby lakes and Pemigewasset River.
Witness one of the largest waterfalls in the state of New Hampshire
Located about a half-hour's journey from Lincoln, Crawford Notch contains a treasure trove of waterfalls rushing along its steep cliff-sides, including Arethusa Falls, which is ranked among the state's highest waterfalls. Another hidden gem is the Lost River Gorge, where hikers can journey along a maze of caverns and boulders while following the streams that cut through the rock-bed formations. For those interested in more of an adrenaline rush, the action-packed Alpine Adventures has plenty of thrilling rides for the entire family to enjoy year-round. Some of these activities include rope bridges, aerial tours, and even the longest running zip-line course available in New England. Another family favorite destination in Lincoln is Clark's Bears, which has been entertaining people for over 90 years with fun rides, museums, and the renown bear show complete with circus troupe.
There's also a high probability that you'll spot one of these furry fellas if you reserve a spot for the Pemi Valley Moose Tour. With the tour typically running from May until September, you'll be able to fit in a trip with the organization that's known for having a high success rate of spotting moose around Lincoln of about 97%. The tour takes visitors on a 3.5-hour route throughout North Country and the White Mountains, but be sure to plan accordingly as the tours take place at night, when the moose tend to be most active.
Sample from a wide selection of home-made wines, ciders, and IPAs
Although there is a broad range of outdoor activities for everyone to participate, there are also plenty of enticing attractions within the town itself. Wine enthusiasts will want to sign up for a tour of Lincoln's Seven Birches Winery, located in the RiverWalk Resort by Loon Mountain, to learn more about their hand-crafting process while sampling some of their classic and exquisite wines. This year, the winery expanded to include the new brand Rhythm Ciders Studio, which offers a selection of craft ciders created from locally grown fruit as well as daily wine and cider tastings. While exploring downtown Lincoln, be sure to swing by One Love Brewery, where you can choose from a number of specialty lagers and IPAs while listening to local bands perform on stage.
Speaking of food, there are plenty of other incredible venues to try while venturing through downtown Lincoln. A number of casual restaurants with classic American fair line the streets, such as Gypsy Cafe or Black Mtn. Burger Co. While it may not yet be the winter season, you can swing by the New England Ski Museum to see the incredible exhibits of equipment, art, and memorabilia relating to the history of the sport. The museum also contains a gift shop featuring a number of vintage style clothing, posters, and home decor that would make excellent souvenirs for friends and family.
Visitors can also contribute to Lincoln's economy by shopping at Burgeon Outdoor, a local brand with an environmental-friendly mission that sells high quality and sustainable outdoor wear. With all these incredibly unique experiences that Lincoln provides, this fascinating mountain town will be sure to provide that one of a kind wholesome and heartwarming fall experience.