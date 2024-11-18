Hidden In New Hampshire's White Mountains Is A Town Full Of Cozy Accommodations And Outdoor Fun

To put it matter-of-factly, no region in the United States does the fall quite like New England. With the cooler weather of autumn shading the cozy, colonial towns with vibrant hues of gold, orange, and red, it's truly a magical time to travel throughout this region. But only one state offers the truly immersive fall experience, with its rustic covered bridges and sweeping waterfalls.

New Hampshire, one of the most charming East Coast states to visit during the fall, is a nature enthusiast's paradise, with about 85% of land covered in dense forests and foliage. From the broad range of scenic hiking trails to explore to sampling some of the savory, local cider donuts, this Northeastern state offers plenty of activities to enjoy. If you're looking for a destination to enjoy the full New Hampshire autumn experience without the hassle of crowds, then be sure to add the town of Lincoln to your travel itinerary.

Nestled in the White Mountains region, this remote community may have a small population of 1,662, but more than makes up for its size with its plethora of enjoyable attractions. Lincoln rivals the nearby town of Gorham as a haven of outdoor activities and the most picturesque nature trails. The restaurants offer a variety of dishes that will be sure to satisfy the taste of many a traveling foodie. Not to mention a rich history that can be traced back to its days as a logging settlement founded in the early 1800s.

