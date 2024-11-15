Just Outside Of LA Is An Underrated Nature Garden Home To Thriving Wildlife And Full Of History

From the best celebrity hotspots to see stars like Beverly Hills to trendy lakeside neighborhoods full of food, art, and hikes like Silverlake, there's no shortage of action-packed destinations in Los Angeles. However, if you're in favor of a more peaceful adventure that's still a stone's throw away from the action, there's a beautiful outdoor wonderland nearby where you can escape LA's city life and revel in nature.

Sitting about 20 minutes north of downtown Los Angeles in La Cañada Flintridge, Descanso Gardens is a 150-acre oasis surrounded by quiet mountains and blooming with natural beauty. You'll forget how close the city is as you wander down paths lined with enchanting rose beds, lush forests, and storybook gardens.

Visit during the cooler months for mesmerizing themed events like the Enchanted Forest of Light and Carved, or enjoy a daytime trip any time of year to explore the tranquil grounds and tour the stunning 22-room 12,000-square-foot mansion onsite. For a calm in the center of the LA storm, Descanso Gardens is the place you want to go.