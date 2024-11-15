Just Outside Of LA Is An Underrated Nature Garden Home To Thriving Wildlife And Full Of History
From the best celebrity hotspots to see stars like Beverly Hills to trendy lakeside neighborhoods full of food, art, and hikes like Silverlake, there's no shortage of action-packed destinations in Los Angeles. However, if you're in favor of a more peaceful adventure that's still a stone's throw away from the action, there's a beautiful outdoor wonderland nearby where you can escape LA's city life and revel in nature.
Sitting about 20 minutes north of downtown Los Angeles in La Cañada Flintridge, Descanso Gardens is a 150-acre oasis surrounded by quiet mountains and blooming with natural beauty. You'll forget how close the city is as you wander down paths lined with enchanting rose beds, lush forests, and storybook gardens.
Visit during the cooler months for mesmerizing themed events like the Enchanted Forest of Light and Carved, or enjoy a daytime trip any time of year to explore the tranquil grounds and tour the stunning 22-room 12,000-square-foot mansion onsite. For a calm in the center of the LA storm, Descanso Gardens is the place you want to go.
Explore enchanting gardens and forests at Descanso Gardens
Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Descanso Gardens is a year-round oasis in the heart of a sprawling metropolis. For $15, you can explore its gorgeous grounds at your leisure, tip-toeing through gardens colored with flowers and shaded by trees. Upon entering, you'll be greeted by a trickling fountain surrounded by water-wise plants in the Center Circle garden. Follow the winding path to the right to visit the aromatic Rose Garden, which boasts 5 acres of the beloved beauties in a rainbow of colors. Veer to the left to explore the Japanese Garden, where you'll find an idyllic footbridge arched over a peaceful stream, a teahouse, and blooming cherry blossoms, depending on the season.
You can also stroll through the mighty Oak Forest or the Ancient Forest, which is lush with prehistoric plants like Coast Redwoods and Monkey Puzzle Trees. You can even explore the grounds by train by hopping aboard the Descanso Railroad. The small electric passenger train runs daily until 4 p.m.; tickets can be purchased at Guest Services for $5. Whichever mode of travel you choose, you can easily spend an afternoon winding your way through the wonderland of scenery and wildlife at Descanso Gardens.
Luminous history and nighttime events
To delve into the history of the decades-old Descanso Gardens, check out the Boddy House. Perched on a hill overlooking the gardens, the Hollywood Regency-style mansion was once owned by the prominent Boddy family, whose private estate was transformed into the public gardens of Descanso after the house sold in the 1950s.
While you can visit during the day any time of the year, Descanso Gardens hosts annual after-hours events during the cooler months for enchanting nighttime visits. Get spooky during October by attending Carved, an evening fall festival with luminous jack-o'-lantern displays and gardens of hand-carved pumpkins.
Get into the holiday spirit with Enchanted Forest of Light, which runs from mid-November until the weekend after New Year, and wander down magical paths lit with shimmering art installations and twinkling lights. Anytime you visit Descanso Gardens — one of the best botanical gardens in America — a landscape filled with peaceful forests and natural beauty awaits.