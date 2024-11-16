There's A Reason Flight Attendants Are Required To Wear A Watch While Flying

Flight attendants notice many things about passengers as they board the plane, but from time to time, passengers notice things about flight attendants, too. For instance, as your flight attendant hands you a hot cup of coffee, you might notice that they're wearing a watch. While the jewelry may be a fashionable timepiece, the cabin attendant isn't just wearing it because it looks good — it's actually a mandatory part of their job that can be useful in case of emergencies.

While there are things flight attendants recommend not wearing on airplanes for safety, there aren't many rules about what passengers can and can't wear on a flight. When it comes to flight attendants, however, there are actual rules and regulations that they have to follow, and that includes wearing a watch on every flight. To find out more, Islands spoke to Barbi, a journalist and veteran flight attendant for a major U.S. airline. According to Barbi, watches can help flight attendants stay on schedule when it matters most: during a crisis. She explained: "In the event of an emergency, specifically a planned emergency, we need to synchronize our watches with the time the pilot has given us until impact. We need to know exactly how much time we have to secure the galleys, prepare the cabin, brief passengers, hand out infant life vests if necessary, and get to our jump seats to secure ourselves."

