The Clever App That's Exactly Like Having A Tour Guide Along For Your Hawaiian Road Trip

You'll find some gorgeous road trips in Hawaii, but one downside to driving yourself is that you don't always know what you're passing as you drive by. You could be missing one of the best places to get a malasada, Hawaii's iconic breakfast food, or a stunning hidden waterfall. Or you might get to a spot where you lose service and the map on your phone doesn't know where you are (and neither do you). Thankfully, there's an app for that called Shaka Guide. It is a game-changer when it comes to getting around Hawaii; you basically get a tour guide on your phone, and you get to go at your own pace behind the wheel.

The app has 21 different audio guides covering some of the most popular spots on Oahu, Maui, the Big Island, and Kauai. Most of them are driving guides, though there are also a couple of walking tours, including one for Waikiki and another for historic Downtown Honolulu. The tours are based on your GPS location, so you get step-by-step navigation along with information and stories based on where you are. Additionally, the app gives you recommendations on where to stop, what to see, and even when to start. You'll also learn more about the history and culture of the area. Bonus: The digital tool works even if you don't have cell service.