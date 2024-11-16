The Clever App That's Exactly Like Having A Tour Guide Along For Your Hawaiian Road Trip
You'll find some gorgeous road trips in Hawaii, but one downside to driving yourself is that you don't always know what you're passing as you drive by. You could be missing one of the best places to get a malasada, Hawaii's iconic breakfast food, or a stunning hidden waterfall. Or you might get to a spot where you lose service and the map on your phone doesn't know where you are (and neither do you). Thankfully, there's an app for that called Shaka Guide. It is a game-changer when it comes to getting around Hawaii; you basically get a tour guide on your phone, and you get to go at your own pace behind the wheel.
The app has 21 different audio guides covering some of the most popular spots on Oahu, Maui, the Big Island, and Kauai. Most of them are driving guides, though there are also a couple of walking tours, including one for Waikiki and another for historic Downtown Honolulu. The tours are based on your GPS location, so you get step-by-step navigation along with information and stories based on where you are. Additionally, the app gives you recommendations on where to stop, what to see, and even when to start. You'll also learn more about the history and culture of the area. Bonus: The digital tool works even if you don't have cell service.
Shaka Guide tours can be purchased alone or in bundles
The driving tours with Shaka Guide start at $19.99 and the walking guides are $4.99 (prices are subject to change). You can also get the tours in bundles for each of Hawaii's islands or one bundle for the whole state, which can be cheaper compared to buying them individually. These packages are a great choice for travelers who plan to spend a lot of time exploring and want to visit as many sites as possible. For example, the app recommends you take three to five days to check out all the stops in its Oahu bundle, which is typically priced at $69.98 and includes six tours, including one of the legendary North Shore, arguably the most beautiful coastline in Oahu. In comparison, you can take a guided group tour of Oahu, but just one tour ticket can be nearly twice as much as the entire bundle with Shaka Guide and may not be as in depth.
Plus, with a traditional group tour, you have to stick to the schedule even if you want to stay and linger in a place, and you don't get to choose your travel companions. Granted, with Shaka Guide, someone still has to drive, so you won't be able to doze off or just stare at the scenery like you would on a group tour, and you will have to arrange for a rental car. Depending on your travel style, however, the pros of using Shaka Guide can often outweigh the cons.