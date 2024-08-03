The 5 Best Places To Get A Malasada, Hawaii's Most Iconic Breakfast Food

One of Hawaii's signature dishes is an apt symbol of the Aloha State's vaunted multiculturalism. Portuguese immigrants introduced the malasada to Hawaii: a rustic pocket of fried dough often filled with gooey goodness and dusted with sugar. Similar to a doughnut, with the addition of eggs and butter, this gloriously calorific confection was traditionally served on Fat Tuesdays to head into fasting for Lent but has become a beloved year-round staple on the Islands – both at bakeries and at home. The name malasada roughly translates to "poorly cooked," a humble way of saying this is a casual, homestyle dish.

Styles range from melt-in-your-mouth and light as angel wings, to substantial and toothsomely satisfying. Hawaii residents have favorites depending on which bakery their family used to frequent, or even which style grandma used to make. If you're a tourist, the malasada's availability and addictive deliciousness are a threat to that bikini body you worked so hard to get for your dream vacation. But it's totally worth it.

These treats are so popular that narrowing the field down to just five was a challenge. Can we give an honorable mention to Punalu'u Bakery's flavorful take-home mixes in taro, guava, or mango flavors? What a novel souvenir to take home. And to KTA Superstores, a local supermarket chain whose versions include unglazed malasadas made into decadent sausage-and-egg breakfast sandwiches and BLTs? Now there's a bakery counter that's also a genius bar.

