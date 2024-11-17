The Disgusting Spot Near Your Plane Seat To Avoid Touching, Per A Flight Attendant

Knowing what is found in the seat back pockets on planes, you probably don't want to touch them now, but there's one more thing to know. In a TikTok from @attn, we're specifically warned of the middle seat's pocket. Although the middle seat is not particularly popular, it's where kids will often sit, so it can be germier.

If you really need to use the seat back pocket, wipe it down with an anti-bacterial wipe. You could also get an organizer that clips onto the pocket, like the Airplane Pockets Airplane Tray Table Cover with Pocket Organizer. This can also help you avoid leaving things behind. Even travel expert Samantha Brown avoids using seat pockets on a plane for just that reason. Leaving behind something like a book or water bottle isn't the end of the world, but what if you forget your passport, wallet, phone, tablet, or laptop? If you leave something and notice quickly, you can ask a crew member to retrieve it for you, as you can't get back on the plane. Otherwise, report the item to the airline on their website, though you may have to pay for shipping or pick it up at the airport.

If your passport is left behind in another country, the U.S. Department of State — Bureau of Consular Affairs says you must replace it before you return. Contact the U.S. embassy or consulate of the country you're in to help get a replacement. You may be given an emergency passport if time is short.