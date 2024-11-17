The Disgusting Spot Near Your Plane Seat To Avoid Touching, Per A Flight Attendant
You've probably heard that you should never order ice in your drink on a plane because the water bins aren't cleaned frequently enough or that airplane blankets and pillows are hidden germ factories. While you can bring your own beverage or skip the sleep accessories, there is one spot on a plane you should avoid touching. The seat back pocket in front of you is actually a mess of germs and bacteria. Flight attendants say you should never use them because, while the loose trash is taken out of them, they're never cleaned. That's gross enough, but when the pockets were tested, they found all sorts of bacteria and germs like E. coli.
Pretty terrible things are found in those pockets after flights. According to a comment on a Reddit post from a flight attendant u/HausOfDarling, there are "dirty tissues, sick bags, knickers, socks, peoples feet, gum, half sucked sweets, apple cores... and then next flight you go and put your phone/laptop/iPad in there." If you feel like you need to bathe in anti-bacterial gel after hearing that, you're not alone.
Why you shouldn't put anything in the seat back pockets
Knowing what is found in the seat back pockets on planes, you probably don't want to touch them now, but there's one more thing to know. In a TikTok from @attn, we're specifically warned of the middle seat's pocket. Although the middle seat is not particularly popular, it's where kids will often sit, so it can be germier.
Flight attendants reveal the grossest part of an airplane seat – the seat pocket! It's not just a harmless storage space for your phone or laptop, it's a dumping ground for dirty tissues and half eaten snacks. So if you're flying this summer, you may want to steer clear of the seat pocket. #airplane #travel #travelhacks #airplanetiktok #traveltips
If you really need to use the seat back pocket, wipe it down with an anti-bacterial wipe. You could also get an organizer that clips onto the pocket, like the Airplane Pockets Airplane Tray Table Cover with Pocket Organizer. This can also help you avoid leaving things behind. Even travel expert Samantha Brown avoids using seat pockets on a plane for just that reason. Leaving behind something like a book or water bottle isn't the end of the world, but what if you forget your passport, wallet, phone, tablet, or laptop? If you leave something and notice quickly, you can ask a crew member to retrieve it for you, as you can't get back on the plane. Otherwise, report the item to the airline on their website, though you may have to pay for shipping or pick it up at the airport.
If your passport is left behind in another country, the U.S. Department of State — Bureau of Consular Affairs says you must replace it before you return. Contact the U.S. embassy or consulate of the country you're in to help get a replacement. You may be given an emergency passport if time is short.