Soak In Soothing Hot Springs At The Foothills Of The Rockies At This Unique Colorado Resort
If you're looking for a restorative, soothing vacation, there are loads of luxurious destinations to soak in natural hot springs, and you'll be happy to know that you actually don't need to go very far for this type of experience in the U.S. For the perfect relaxing getaway in Colorado, check out Desert Reef Hot Springs in Florence. Since it's in an area that is a little quieter and less-visited than other popular hot springs in the state, Desert Reef is the best way to unplug and take in the healing waters.
Desert Reef Hot Springs is 40 miles south of Colorado Springs (one of the most underrated vacation destinations in America), at the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. While many think the term "desert" only applies to scorching places like the Sahara or the Mojave, Colorado is actually home to several that aren't always hot but are quite dry — all the more reason to take a soak. Desert Reef Hot Springs is a unique destination, offering an inclusive resort for creative people to recharge and get away from the demands of modern life. The resort prides itself on being an inclusive, judgment-free zone. It should be noted that this accommodation is only available for guests over 18, and a reservation is required, even if you're only looking to soak for a few hours.
Soak in unique hot springs and stay in vintage Airstreams at Desert Reef Hot Springs
Desert Reef Hot Springs underwent a large renovation in 2022, so the entire place has been refurbished to better suit guests' needs. The therapeutic waters are heated naturally and flow from an artesian well on the site. Because of this, the water can be extremely hot, anywhere between 125 to 135 degrees Fahrenheit. The site also has the ability to cool the waters so they are the perfect temperature in both summer and winter. Daytime visitors can make use of the pools for a 2.5-hour soaking session. Prices vary and largely depend on whether you are visiting on a weekday or weekend. The area is not heavily shaded, so keep that in mind if you go on a sunny, hot day.
The site has truly gorgeous views, which are especially stunning at night. Desert Reef also has some comfortable accommodations that perfectly complement its setting. Guests can choose to stay in a vintage-style Airstream trailer close to the main pool area or in an ultra-modern tiny home that is complete with a private hot spring pool. Both the tiny homes and Airstreams are perfect for one or two people and come with kitchenettes and bathrooms. If you're looking for something more rugged and have your own vehicle, Desert Reef also has camper van parking that includes soaking and limited access to the bathhouse. Desert Reef isn't the only place to find a relaxing hot spring in the state, as Colorado's Glenwood Springs is considered a great alternative to Iceland's Blue Lagoon.