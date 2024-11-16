Soak In Soothing Hot Springs At The Foothills Of The Rockies At This Unique Colorado Resort

If you're looking for a restorative, soothing vacation, there are loads of luxurious destinations to soak in natural hot springs, and you'll be happy to know that you actually don't need to go very far for this type of experience in the U.S. For the perfect relaxing getaway in Colorado, check out Desert Reef Hot Springs in Florence. Since it's in an area that is a little quieter and less-visited than other popular hot springs in the state, Desert Reef is the best way to unplug and take in the healing waters.

Desert Reef Hot Springs is 40 miles south of Colorado Springs (one of the most underrated vacation destinations in America), at the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. While many think the term "desert" only applies to scorching places like the Sahara or the Mojave, Colorado is actually home to several that aren't always hot but are quite dry — all the more reason to take a soak. Desert Reef Hot Springs is a unique destination, offering an inclusive resort for creative people to recharge and get away from the demands of modern life. The resort prides itself on being an inclusive, judgment-free zone. It should be noted that this accommodation is only available for guests over 18, and a reservation is required, even if you're only looking to soak for a few hours.

