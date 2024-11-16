Window Shop Until You Drop At A Samantha Brown-Approved Quirky District On Lake Geneva

Home to the European headquarters of the United Nations, the Red Cross, the World Trade Organization, and the World Health Organization, Geneva is known for tackling serious global issues. However, if you travel 10 minutes outside the city center to the artsy neighborhood of Carouge, you'll feel like you're in a different, less-intense city. Geneva is at the southernmost tip of beautiful Lake Geneva, which at 225 square miles covers the same area as Chicago. Cross the Arve River to Carouge and transport yourself to what some liken to Greenwich Village because of its bohemian nature or Little Italy for its Italian heritage (Switzerland has an underrated Little Italy on Lake Lugano, too).

Advertisement

Much of Geneva's staid architecture reflects its stature as a center for diplomacy and business, but there are no bland skyscrapers in Carouge. Instead, you'll find two-story homes painted a mix of colors and enhanced with terraces and gardens. There's a Mediterranean feel, especially in the oldest section, Vieux Carouge. People in Carouge historically had more freedoms than in neighboring areas, and it was a center for artisans and tradespeople. Today that quirky, independent spirit is alive in streets packed with artists' studios, crafts and antiques shops, trendy night spots, and cafes on leafy squares. If nearby Germany is on your travel list, don't miss this quirky Munich experience recommended by Rick Steves.

Advertisement