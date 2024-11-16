Morocco's Biggest City Is An Under-The-Radar Gem Full Of Art & Culture With LA Vibes

Despite their obvious merits, there are certain places in the world that simply get overlooked when it comes to planning a vacation. While these places might not suit everyone's travel style, they can be the settings of dream vacations for someone who likes to go off the beaten path and really feel like a local in a place they've never been before. One of these places is definitely Morocco. This city is one of the best destinations to put on your bucket list for its culture, food, and how far the U.S. dollar can stretch in the country. And while there certainly are more comfortable cities in the country that see their fair share of visitors, seasoned travelers who are looking for an adventure would absolutely love Casablanca.

It should be noted that Casablanca is not for everyone. It is Morocco's largest city, but unlike Marrakesh or Fez, it doesn't quite cater to tourists. Still, a savvy traveler who doesn't mind going somewhere truly authentic should consider it for their next trip. Luckily, it's also quite easy and sometimes even affordable to fly there from major international airports, but many past visitors have been warned that Casablanca isn't well suited for solo travelers. For this reason, it's good to visit with a small group or through a tour. But if you do go, you'll be met with a bustling city that is full of gorgeous art and architecture, fascinating history, and lots of food and cultural experiences.

