A Hidden Bavarian Utopia In California Is An Immersive Village With Unique Eateries And Shops

Huntington Beach, in Orange County, California, is a scenic seaside city offering sunshine and an array of nature-based activities. However, you can also get a slice of German food, architecture, and culture in town at Old World Village. This hidden Bavarian utopia was established in 1978 and is conveniently located right off the 405 freeway. With cobblestone streets and intricate structures, this immersive eight-acre site will transport you to another place and time. But what is there to do there? Simple — eat and shop at the unique establishments in Old World Village!

Advertisement

To start there is the Biergarten. This eatery serves traditional German fare, such as schnitzel, sausages, pretzels, and of course, beer. On Yelp, several reviewers applaud the quality and taste of the food at the Biergarten, with the pretzel in particular held in high regard. In addition, Biergarten has live musical performances on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, many of which are free. Make sure to check the calendar online before your visit.

There are also one-of-a-kind shops to discover such as Kelly's Toy Stop for vintage collectibles. Next to the Biergarten, visitors will find GermanDeli.com. One Yelp reviewer described it as, "A cool little spot selling a lot of good German snacks, meats, and drinks." Sweets, breads, and more are also sold there. Not in the mood for German food? There are other restaurants at Old World Village, including Creme De La Crepe, a French eatery serving baguette sandwiches, paninis, and yes, crepes. However, all of this should not be your only reason for stopping by Old World Village.

Advertisement