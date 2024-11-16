A Hidden Bavarian Utopia In California Is An Immersive Village With Unique Eateries And Shops
Huntington Beach, in Orange County, California, is a scenic seaside city offering sunshine and an array of nature-based activities. However, you can also get a slice of German food, architecture, and culture in town at Old World Village. This hidden Bavarian utopia was established in 1978 and is conveniently located right off the 405 freeway. With cobblestone streets and intricate structures, this immersive eight-acre site will transport you to another place and time. But what is there to do there? Simple — eat and shop at the unique establishments in Old World Village!
To start there is the Biergarten. This eatery serves traditional German fare, such as schnitzel, sausages, pretzels, and of course, beer. On Yelp, several reviewers applaud the quality and taste of the food at the Biergarten, with the pretzel in particular held in high regard. In addition, Biergarten has live musical performances on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, many of which are free. Make sure to check the calendar online before your visit.
There are also one-of-a-kind shops to discover such as Kelly's Toy Stop for vintage collectibles. Next to the Biergarten, visitors will find GermanDeli.com. One Yelp reviewer described it as, "A cool little spot selling a lot of good German snacks, meats, and drinks." Sweets, breads, and more are also sold there. Not in the mood for German food? There are other restaurants at Old World Village, including Creme De La Crepe, a French eatery serving baguette sandwiches, paninis, and yes, crepes. However, all of this should not be your only reason for stopping by Old World Village.
Noteworthy events at Old World Village
@lifehacksla
Old World Huntington is most well known for their massive Oktoberfest parties but they also have an amazing Christmas celebration! Right now through December you can also visit their awesome Holiday Market and cheer on the winners of the wiener dog races (select dates). #oldworldhuntingtonbeach #huntingtonbeach #wienerdograces♬ Last Christmas Remix - Nhạc Noel Giáng Sinh Remix - VM MEDIA
In addition to its diverse shops and eateries, Old World Village hosts an array of remarkable events throughout the year that should not be missed. Most notably, Oktoberfest, a Bavarian festival, is celebrated annually at the Biergarten, typically from September until early November. "From huge pretzels, German pastries, and mouth-watering bratwurst to overflowing beer, wiener dog races and live traditional music, there's something for everyone!," wrote a Yelp reviewer. And no, you did not misread that; Old World Village is known for their wiener dog races, which are held periodically, not just during Oktoberfest.
It might not be surprising to learn that Dachshund's are a German dog breed. Interested in attending a wiener dog race and seeing these small but mighty creatures in action? Tickets can be purchased online. At Old World Village you'll find the Wiener Dog Store, which sells handmade harnesses for Dachshunds. Biergarten also hosts a Plum Fest in August. It features musical performances and a variety of treats made with the fruit, including plum cake.
Furthermore, Old World Village is the perfect place to immerse yourself in the holiday spirit in Southern California. Old World Village goes all out without decorations and holds a Christmas Market in November and December. Other seasonal festivities include a nativity play, holiday music performances, and more.
Plan your visit to Huntington Beach
Old World Village is open daily. However, keep in mind that operating hours for businesses vary. Parking is available and free.
Are you visiting Old World Village and Huntington Beach from out of town? SpringHill Suites Huntington Beach Orange County is five minutes away from Old World Village. It's situated across from Bella Terra, a shopping complex with a movie theater and various chain restaurants and stores. The three-star hotel has sleek suites and decor, with complimentary Wi-Fi and breakfast. Certainly Old World Village is not the only must-do in Huntington Beach. Without a doubt, travelers should hit the sand and sea.
Check out the Huntington Beach Pier, Bolsa Chica State Beach, or Sunset Beach, one of California's widest stretches of soft sand. All are located less than 20 minutes away from Old World Village. If you like discovering cities in the U.S. that feel like Europe, read about how you can explore a German mountain town at this underrated West Coast gem