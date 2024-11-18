The European City With The Highest Tourist Tax Is Renowned For Its History And Canals
Overtourism has been an issue for European towns and cities for many years. Some of Europe's most popular vacation destinations struggle to deal with the enormous numbers of people who visit every year. Places like Rome, Venice, Dubrovnik, and Bruges are some of the worst destinations for overtourism, with massive crowds obscuring the delights of these gorgeous cities. In the past, European cities have gone out of their way to attract tourists, deciding that the economic benefits of large visitor numbers outweigh the inconveniences.
When millions of people descend on a destination for a short period, the impact on local people is significant. As a result, many European destinations have begun to take action, imposing various measures to either mitigate the effects of overtourism or discourage tourists completely. One of the most common methods is the tourist tax, an additional charge levied on visitors that goes toward the development and maintenance of the destination. It isn't a new concept — many places have charged a "city tax" on hotel rooms for years — but recently, several places have increased this tax significantly because of overtourism.
Amsterdam, with its laid-back vibes and dreamy, picturesque canals, has long been a favorite on European itineraries. It appeals to a wide variety of travelers, from cultural explorers to partying revelers, thanks to its combination of gorgeous historic architecture, amazing museums, and edgy, permissive nightlife. However, over 23 million visitors in 2023 have seen the city lose patience with the crowds, and Amsterdam now charges the highest tourist tax in Europe in an attempt to regulate and control this ever-growing problem.
Amsterdam's innovative approach to encouraging more responsible tourism
Amsterdam delights in its reputation as one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. The city is happy to welcome visitors who come to wander around the glorious tulip farms, explore the historic art museums, and float along some of the most stunning canals in Europe. But Amsterdam is also known for its red light district, fragrant 'coffeeshops,' and party atmosphere — and unfortunately, stag parties and sex tourists are often less considerate guests.
Amsterdam taxes hotels and guesthouses 12.5% of their nightly rate, which they then pass on to their guests. But this isn't the only way that the city is trying to reign in the massive influx of visitors. The city plans to cut inbound cruise ships in half by 2026 and relocate the ship terminal entirely out of Amsterdam by 2035. Limits have been placed on property rental platforms like Airbnb, and they have put a stop to any new hotel developments.
Most interestingly, last year, Amsterdam launched a digital campaign titled "Stay Away," directly targeting the young male demographic it feels is responsible for the most unacceptable behavior. Online ads triggered by certain search terms highlight the consequences of drink and drugs, and an Amsterdam Rules questionnaire for potential visitors repositions the city as a cultural hub rather than a liberal party capital.
How to be a good tourist in Amsterdam
Of course, Amsterdam doesn't want to discourage tourism entirely. In reality, the city just wants visitors to understand the impact they have on the local community and modify their behavior appropriately. If the tourist tax was initially dreamt up to reduce visitor numbers, these days, it is used to make the city a better place to visit. Deputy Mayor Hester van Buren explains, "We ask visitors for a contribution to keep Amsterdam clean, safe and attractive, just like we ask from our own residents with local taxation" (via National Geographic).
Being a responsible tourist isn't difficult. It mostly means behaving as you would in your own neighborhood and not being carried away by the concept of being on vacation. So visiting Amsterdam to see amazing artwork by Van Gogh, Rembrandt, and Vermeer in the Rijksmuseum or exploring Anne Frank's House in somber reflection is very much encouraged. Throwing bicycles in the canals after too many beers or lighting up a giant spliff in public? Not so much.
The most famous city in the Netherlands is an exquisite place, a wonderfully historic destination with an ambiance of tolerance and culture that is essentially unique in Europe, and there are plenty of experiences you can only have while in Amsterdam. With more and more visitors expected year by year, it is important for travelers to do what they can by behaving sustainably, responsibly, and considerately to ensure that this city and other popular destinations like it remain beautiful for the future.