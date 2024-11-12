The 5 Airports Where You Can Expect The Most Delayed Holiday Season Flights

Travel is a part of life that we are actively encouraged to partake in: it broadens our horizons, teaches us about the world, and can lead to some of the most memorable experiences of our lives. But for many of us, travel isn't always an exploratory exercise — often it means simply going back home for the holidays, a time at which airports often lose their romance and become epicenters of pure unadulterated stress.

MarketWatch Guides has found that 61% of Americans surveyed planned to travel during the holidays in 2024, with just over a third of the population planning to use air travel. It is no wonder then that despite the best efforts of airport staff and airlines, the holiday season can lead to severe delays. A study by Palm Paradise Realty Group, a professional concierge real estate service based in Florida, has revealed the five airports that are likely to see the most delayed flights this holiday season. "With packed airports, unpredictable weather, and lines that feel longer than Santa's naughty list, the journey to festive joy can bring more stress than sparkle," said the group, which suggests booking early morning flights where possible to minimize disruption to your journey and to avoid flying too close to Christmas when delays are most likely. Snacks, drinks, and sources of entertainment — especially for children and young travelers — can also help make delays more bearable.

Looking to optimize your airport experience? Here are our best hacks for cutting the time you and your family spend going through TSA, and five airport security mistakes that may be slowing you down when you need it least.