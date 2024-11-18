Barcelona's Oldest Garden Is An Under-The-Radar Beauty With A Hedge Maze, Ponds, And Statues
There are many reasons for travelers to visit Europe, and not all of those reasons have to do with just France or Italy. Spain, the country with one of the lowest living costs in Europe, is an excellent getaway for anyone who loves art, history, and food. The storied and unique city of Barcelona is definitely worthy of anyone's bucket list. Renowned for its vibrant culture, distinctive architecture, and incredible culinary scene, it's hard to fully experience all its hustle and bustle in just one day. Luckily, you can find some stunning gardens and greenspaces to take a break from the massive crowds of tourists. If you're looking for a moment to escape the buzzing metropolis, you don't have to go far to find the city's oldest and most intriguing park: Parc del Laberint d'Horta.
Also known as the Labyrinth Park of Horta, Parc del Laberint d'Horta is located in the Horta District of Barcelona and dates back all the way to 1791. It was owned by the wealthy Desvalls family, who began the construction of a private Neoclassical-style garden. Over the years, it changed to evoke a more Romantic aesthetic. The garden remained private under the family's ownership until 1971, when it was acquired by the City Council and opened to the public. Since then, the garden underwent another restoration in 1994 and has now become an under-the-radar natural respite in Barcelona. To preserve the garden, entry is limited to only 750 visitors a day, and it costs a few euros to get in (though there is free entry on Wednesdays and Sundays).
There is a lot to see and do in the Labyrinth Park of Horta
The biggest draw in the Labyrinth Park of Horta is its impressive cypress tree maze. The maze is a labyrinthine puzzle made using over 2,400 feet of hedges. If you solve it and don't get lost, the maze leads to a center that contains a statue of Eros, the Greek god of love. But that's not the only remarkable feature of the park. There are several other Greek-style pavilions with statues of different gods where you can overlook the entire maze. Throughout the park, you can wander down meandering paths that take you to secluded ponds. Or, admire the Romantic-style garden with a man-made waterfall, blooming flowers, and several species of trees and other plants. If you're in the mood for something a little spookier, there is even a fake cemetery.
Since the park is in Horta, it's a little more far-flung from major attractions in the city center. Therefore, tourists should plan ahead if they want to visit. On public transit, it's about a half-hour commute from the Basílica de la Sagrada Família, about 20 minutes from Casa Batlló, and 25 minutes from Las Ramblas, a busy and charming neighborhood tourists love but is also known for its pickpocketing. There are some great restaurants worth checking out in Horta after you work up an appetite while walking through the park, including a famous circa 1920s sandwich shop that's well-known in the district, Quimet d'Horta. If you're planning a trip to Barcelona, check out our guide on Spanish phrases you should know before visiting Spain.