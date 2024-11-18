Barcelona's Oldest Garden Is An Under-The-Radar Beauty With A Hedge Maze, Ponds, And Statues

There are many reasons for travelers to visit Europe, and not all of those reasons have to do with just France or Italy. Spain, the country with one of the lowest living costs in Europe, is an excellent getaway for anyone who loves art, history, and food. The storied and unique city of Barcelona is definitely worthy of anyone's bucket list. Renowned for its vibrant culture, distinctive architecture, and incredible culinary scene, it's hard to fully experience all its hustle and bustle in just one day. Luckily, you can find some stunning gardens and greenspaces to take a break from the massive crowds of tourists. If you're looking for a moment to escape the buzzing metropolis, you don't have to go far to find the city's oldest and most intriguing park: Parc del Laberint d'Horta.

Advertisement

Also known as the Labyrinth Park of Horta, Parc del Laberint d'Horta is located in the Horta District of Barcelona and dates back all the way to 1791. It was owned by the wealthy Desvalls family, who began the construction of a private Neoclassical-style garden. Over the years, it changed to evoke a more Romantic aesthetic. The garden remained private under the family's ownership until 1971, when it was acquired by the City Council and opened to the public. Since then, the garden underwent another restoration in 1994 and has now become an under-the-radar natural respite in Barcelona. To preserve the garden, entry is limited to only 750 visitors a day, and it costs a few euros to get in (though there is free entry on Wednesdays and Sundays).

Advertisement