A European Country With One Of The Lowest Costs Of Living Is Known For Fabulous Food And Beaches
If you've ever thought about becoming an expat and moving abroad, you may have realized there are a lot of things to consider, including language barriers, finding legal work, and the cost of living. Well, if you've got your sights centered on Europe, one country stands out for its low cost of living and laid-back lifestyle: Spain.
In the recent Cost of Living Overseas Index by Property Guides, Spain was ranked as the most affordable of the 13 countries that were surveyed. With lower prices for groceries and transportation, your money will stretch farther in Spain than other places, without sacrificing quality of life. Spain is also an ideal destination for foodies and beach lovers, with its vibrant gastronomy scene and gorgeous seaside.
Aside from its wallet-friendliness, Spain is a culturally rich destination, so you may want to brush off that high school Spanish book and expand your horizons in this beautiful country. The warm climate, diverse landscapes, and historic appeal cover everything you could want, whether it's for a vacation or for a longer term. With its relaxed European lifestyle (seriously, who would argue against daily siestas?), it's the perfect choice for foreigners looking for a balanced pace that won't break the bank.
Amazing food and gorgeous beaches are in every corner of Spain
Not only did the survey by Property Guides find that a three-course meal in a casual eatery costs, on average, about $20, but the foodie scene in Spain is diverse and delicious. Culinary explorers will enjoy digging into Spanish staples like tapas, paella, and regional specialties. In the Basque Country, pintxos (small bites served on bread) elevate snacking to an art form, while Catalonia offers fresh seafood and Mediterranean fare. (A Catalan-English phrasebook will help if you don't already have any Spanish under your belt). Spain is also home to numerous Michelin-starred restaurants, including the three-starred El Celler de Can Roca in Girona.
For beach lovers, Spain's stunning Mediterranean coastline stretches from the Costa Brava in the north to the Costa del Sol in the south (which also boasts 320 sunny days a year). On the northern coast, there are the beaches of San Sebastián, which Rick Steves says have the loveliest golden sand in Europe.
Mallorca and Ibiza, of the Balearic Islands, lure travelers looking for turquoise waters, white sands, and nightlife. For those more interested in something a bit off-the-beaten-path, the most beautiful islands in Spain you probably haven't heard of include spots like Buda, Cabrera, and El Hierro. Spain's postcard-worthy coastlines offer something for every personality — whether it's the bustling social scenes of Mediterranean beaches or the quieter shores along the Atlantic.
Spain's most popular cities
We'd argue that less popular towns across Spain are worth a visit (such as Ronda, one of Spain's most romantic cities), but there are a few top hotspots for travelers and expats alike. Madrid, the capital, offers a blend of historical sites and modern living. In Madrid, you'll find everything from famous tapas bars to a diverse selection of international cuisines. And, as Spain's largest city, of course, there's plenty to do.
Barcelona is another top destination in Spain known for its food and seaside views. For food, this city features a mix of traditional Catalonian dishes and modern culinary styles. Since it's right along the sea, you'll chow down on fresh seafood and have easy access to the beach. Just south is Valencia, which might be a little overlooked. However, it's the birthplace of paella and has excellent beaches, such as La Malvarrosa.
Seville and Málaga are two other Spanish cities worth considering for their lifestyle perks. Seville brings with historic charm, a lively flamenco scene, and a slower pace of living to the table. Málaga, on the Costa del Sol, combines its beachfront and cultural hotspots with an expanding food scene. For expats or travelers, Spain's many cities have everything you could want — at a reasonable cost.