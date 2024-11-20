The Thriving, Artsy Pennsylvania City With World-Class Bites For An Affordable Vacation
Though perhaps not considered one of Pennsylvania's tourist hotspots, the city of Allentown, nestled in the hilly, picturesque Lehigh Valley, is emerging among travel experts as one of the state's premier under-the-radar destinations for travelers looking for a budget city break. Allentown is largest city in the Lehigh Valley, and has gained a great deal more attention after it scored high in Dunhill Travel Deals' study of the most affordable cities to visit in the United States, coming third behind Toledo, Ohio, and Wilmington, Delaware in terms of offering tourists good bang for their buck.
But affordability alone doesn't make for a great vacation. Thankfully, Allentown is blessed with many cultural attractions, stunning architecture, and outdoor sights that will keep you interested however long your stay might be. Meanwhile, the city is also known as a haven for food lovers, with diverse restaurants and eateries offering some of the finest budget cuisine in the state.
Culture, history, and more in Allentown
Allentown, which was founded in 1762, has a long history and is featured prominently in the story of Lehigh Valley. Famously, Allentown was the home of the Liberty Bell when it was at risk of capture by the British during the Revolutionary War, and was hidden under the floorboards of one of the city's churches. That story, along with the rest of Allentown's history, is told by the Lehigh County Historical Society through the Lehigh Valley Heritage Museum, which is located in the city and is described as a must-visit by travelers. Meanwhile, the Allentown Art Museum, which is perhaps one of the city's finest buildings thanks to its neo-Roman architecture, boasts several breathtaking exhibitions, including a library created by Frank Lloyd Wright.
But if the weather is too good for museums and galleries, you can enjoy an art walk through downtown Allentown, which is covered in the work of famous muralists and typically dotted with local musicians. You can also soak up the sunshine in fun-filled Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, which was founded by Solomon Dorney in 1860 as Fish Weir and Summer Resort. Now, the park contains more than 100 rides and other attractions, including 10 roller coasters and an extensive water park with wave pools. Dorney beats other old U.S. amusement parks, including Midwest gem Cedar Point, in terms of the number of attractions on offer.
Allentown is a casual foodie's dream
It may not have America's largest buffet, which is found elsewhere in Pennsylvania, but Allentown's food scene is a big draw for locals and travelers. This is thanks, in part, to the Downtown Allentown Market, a bustling complex of food vendors offering everything from local favorites to international cuisine. Locals also recommend the Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market, an institution in the city with vendors selling affordable and delicious baked goods, meats, cheeses, and more.
Allentown also has a wealth of affordable restaurants, catering to a wide range of tastes. A local favorite is the well-priced Mexican eatery Cali Burrito, which is famous for its vegetarian and fish options, alongside its classic chicken, beef, and pork tacos and burritos. There's also the well-loved burger joint Wert's Cafe, which has traded in the city for more than half a century (be sure to try the onion rings).
