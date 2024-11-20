The Thriving, Artsy Pennsylvania City With World-Class Bites For An Affordable Vacation

Allentown, which was founded in 1762, has a long history and is featured prominently in the story of Lehigh Valley. Famously, Allentown was the home of the Liberty Bell when it was at risk of capture by the British during the Revolutionary War, and was hidden under the floorboards of one of the city's churches. That story, along with the rest of Allentown's history, is told by the Lehigh County Historical Society through the Lehigh Valley Heritage Museum, which is located in the city and is described as a must-visit by travelers. Meanwhile, the Allentown Art Museum, which is perhaps one of the city's finest buildings thanks to its neo-Roman architecture, boasts several breathtaking exhibitions, including a library created by Frank Lloyd Wright.

But if the weather is too good for museums and galleries, you can enjoy an art walk through downtown Allentown, which is covered in the work of famous muralists and typically dotted with local musicians. You can also soak up the sunshine in fun-filled Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, which was founded by Solomon Dorney in 1860 as Fish Weir and Summer Resort. Now, the park contains more than 100 rides and other attractions, including 10 roller coasters and an extensive water park with wave pools. Dorney beats other old U.S. amusement parks, including Midwest gem Cedar Point, in terms of the number of attractions on offer.