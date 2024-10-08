One Of The Cheapest Spots To Be A Tourist In America Is A Very Unexpected Cosmopolitan City
Those suffering from wanderlust know that budget-friendly destinations are far and few between. But according to Rest Less, there's one American city that trumps them all when it comes to affordability. It might also be surprising to learn that it's not off the beaten path. In fact, it's one of the biggest cities in the country and takes the crown for being America's most walkable. The destination in question is Philadelphia. As stated by Rest Less, one of the things that makes this East Coast city so cheap is its abundance of inexpensive attractions that are especially suited for history buffs.
Take, for example, Independence National Historical Park. It's ranked as one of the best things to do in the city on Tripadvisor and features the Liberty Bell Center, home to the Liberty Bell. This emblematic relic dates back to the 18th century and can be viewed for free, no reservations needed. Steps away is Independence Hall. At the time of this writing, those visiting between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. can do so for free. After this allotted time, admission is $1 and includes a guided tour.
"Although the tour is only 20 minutes, we found it one of the most informative and we left with a much better appreciation for the signers of the Declaration of Independence," states a Tripadvisor review. Take note that advance reservations are required and can be made online. Likewise, visitors to the Liberty Bell Center and Independence Hall, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, will have to go through security. However, this is far from the only budget-friendly activity in Philadelphia.
More affordable attractions to add to your Philadelphia itinerary
There are endless unique and cost-friendly things to do in the City of Brotherly Love. For instance, the Rodin Museum houses sculptures, drawings, and more by the late French artist, Auguste Rodin. It also has a stunning garden featuring several of Rodin's sculptures. There is no set fee for admission; visitors pay what they please, but note that Rodin's suggested price is $15. Alternatively, visitors can forgo entering the museum and instead, stroll the garden, at no cost.
Only a short walk away from the Rodin Museum is the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where at the time of this writing, admission for adults is $30. Keep in mind that the institution offers pay what you want admission on the first Sunday of every month. But alas, you can still enjoy this Philly landmark without spending a dime. The Philadelphia Museum of Art is known for its iconic steps as seen in the 1976 film "Rocky" with Sylvester Stallone and for its Rocky statue. Take photos and videos to your heart's content; it's absolutely free.
Furthermore, there is also an array of attractions that do not charge admission. This includes the historic Wagner Free Institute of Science, a kid-friendly attraction where fossils and more are on display. There's also Bartram's Garden. Founded in 1728, it has a walking trail and impressive views of the Schuylkill River. At LOVE Park, you can take even more Instagram-worthy photos of the city. As you can see, you don't have to spend a lot of money to experience the best of Philadelphia.
Budget-friendly eats and planning your cost-friendly trip to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Visitors in Philadelphia will find that they have much to eat as well. The city is one of the most underrated food destinations in the country. Fortunately, you don't have to spend much to enjoy Philly's culinary scene. There are several affordable eateries around town where you can grab a bite to eat for less than $20. This includes Love & Honey Fried Chicken. Highly-rated on Yelp, menu items include a fried chicken sandwich, chicken and waffles, and more. Of course, you can't leave Philadelphia without having a cheesesteak. One popular spot serving this Philly staple and hoagies is Jim's South St. Goldie is a local chain dishing up falafel and hummus.
There are also plenty of cheap eats at Reading Terminal Market, one of Philadelphia's biggest attractions. This includes hearty breakfast dishes for under $15 at Down Home Diner. If you want to take on Philadelphia, you can fly into Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), which unfortunately ranks low when it comes to customer satisfaction. To get around the city, you don't necessarily need to rent a car; Philadelphia has a considerable public transportation system provided by SEPTA (Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority).
For reference, the bus fare for SEPTA is only $2.00 at the time of this writing and only a few dollars more to ride the regional rail. If you want to further decrease the price of your vacation, consider visiting in the winter. Travelers can find five-night stays and book an entire apartment on Airbnb for under $600 during this season. Of course, they should come prepared to deal with Philadelphia's frigid winter temperatures.