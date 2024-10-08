One Of The Cheapest Spots To Be A Tourist In America Is A Very Unexpected Cosmopolitan City

Those suffering from wanderlust know that budget-friendly destinations are far and few between. But according to Rest Less, there's one American city that trumps them all when it comes to affordability. It might also be surprising to learn that it's not off the beaten path. In fact, it's one of the biggest cities in the country and takes the crown for being America's most walkable. The destination in question is Philadelphia. As stated by Rest Less, one of the things that makes this East Coast city so cheap is its abundance of inexpensive attractions that are especially suited for history buffs.

Take, for example, Independence National Historical Park. It's ranked as one of the best things to do in the city on Tripadvisor and features the Liberty Bell Center, home to the Liberty Bell. This emblematic relic dates back to the 18th century and can be viewed for free, no reservations needed. Steps away is Independence Hall. At the time of this writing, those visiting between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. can do so for free. After this allotted time, admission is $1 and includes a guided tour.

"Although the tour is only 20 minutes, we found it one of the most informative and we left with a much better appreciation for the signers of the Declaration of Independence," states a Tripadvisor review. Take note that advance reservations are required and can be made online. Likewise, visitors to the Liberty Bell Center and Independence Hall, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, will have to go through security. However, this is far from the only budget-friendly activity in Philadelphia.

