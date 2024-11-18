Camp By The Beach At This Unsung Texas State Park With Plenty Of Watersport Opportunities
The saying "everything is bigger in Texas" may be an exaggeration, but it actually applies to a lot in the Lone Star State. After all, the land, the sky, the pickup trucks, the cattle, the cowboy hats, and even the food portions are massive, which only lends truth to this oft-repeated trope.
What's also big is the array of travel possibilities throughout the state — there's just so much to choose from. While spots like Austin, San Antonio, and the historic towns of Hill Country tend to attract the lion's share of attention, Texas' Gulf Coast is also worthy of exploration. Stretching along the Gulf of Mexico for some 367 miles, the Texas shoreline boasts miles of sandy beaches, laid-back towns, fresh local seafood, and some terrific natural retreats.
Sea Rim State Park is one such place that allows you to soak up the outdoor vibes that this part of the state offers in spades. Nestled in a protected area just down the coast from the city of Port Arthur, Sea Rim is the perfect weekend getaway. This tranquil spot is a natural haven where it's possible to seek solitude among sands and marshes while breathing in the sweet sea air.
Where the marsh meets the sea
Sea Rim State Park, situated on the northern end of the McFaddin National Wildlife Refuge near Texas' border with Louisiana, is home to 4,000 acres of marshland and 5.2 miles of natural beach. While a single cabin (which sleeps up to six people) is available for rental, most overnight visitors elect to pitch their tents and camp right on the sand, falling asleep to the soundtrack of squawking seabirds, the ocean breeze, and the gentle sound of the Gulf waves lapping at the shore.
The marshlands feature miles of water trails that are perfect for canoeing and kayaking, which can be rented on site. If you're into birding, be sure to bring along a pair of binoculars, as the park and surrounding refuge are host to over 400 migratory species that are present at different times of the year, including plovers, sandpipers, herons, egrets, spoonbills, and Sandhill cranes. But make sure to keep an eye out for alligators, as the area is home to Texas' densest population of the massive reptiles.
Other activities at Sea Rim include strolling along the boardwalk through the marshland, catching fresh crabs, and fishing both the shore and the marsh. The park comes complete with a boat ramp and even loans out fishing gear for those who have left their rods and reels at home.
More local pursuits
While you're in the area, head into nearby Port Arthur, a city on the shores of brackish Sabine Lake that's often called "the capital of Cajun Texas." Noted for its cuisine, Port Arthur's restaurants feature a vibrant mix of seafood, Texas barbecue, Mexican, Vietnamese, and, of course, Cajun fare.
For a bit of local history and culture, check out the Museum of the Gulf Coast. This complex is a repository of heritage from southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana and features Sports, Notable People, and Music Halls of Fame. The latter pays respect to local luminaries like singer Janis Joplin, bluesmen Johnny and Edgar Winter, country king George Jones, and legendary bearded blues rockers, ZZ Top.
To slake your spiritual thirst, pay your respects at the Queen of Peace Shrine & Gardens, where a tall statue of the Virgin Mary watches over stunningly beautiful manicured grounds, or poke your head into the Buu Mon Temple, a former church converted into a center of prayer and meditation by the local Buddhist community. And for more Gulf Coast wonder, take a day to cross the state line and experience some of the goodness that Louisiana has to offer.