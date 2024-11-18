Camp By The Beach At This Unsung Texas State Park With Plenty Of Watersport Opportunities

The saying "everything is bigger in Texas" may be an exaggeration, but it actually applies to a lot in the Lone Star State. After all, the land, the sky, the pickup trucks, the cattle, the cowboy hats, and even the food portions are massive, which only lends truth to this oft-repeated trope.

What's also big is the array of travel possibilities throughout the state — there's just so much to choose from. While spots like Austin, San Antonio, and the historic towns of Hill Country tend to attract the lion's share of attention, Texas' Gulf Coast is also worthy of exploration. Stretching along the Gulf of Mexico for some 367 miles, the Texas shoreline boasts miles of sandy beaches, laid-back towns, fresh local seafood, and some terrific natural retreats.

Sea Rim State Park is one such place that allows you to soak up the outdoor vibes that this part of the state offers in spades. Nestled in a protected area just down the coast from the city of Port Arthur, Sea Rim is the perfect weekend getaway. This tranquil spot is a natural haven where it's possible to seek solitude among sands and marshes while breathing in the sweet sea air.

