Hidden On Louisiana's Gulf Coast Is A White Sand Beach Nicknamed 'The Cajun Riviera'
If you're interested in a Gulf Coast beach vacation, you probably know that Louisiana has some of the most unique beaches in the South. While cities like Lafayette, the Cajun capital of the state, and Lake Charles, with its shoreside casinos, may get more attention, towns along the Gulf Coast are ready and waiting for you to dip your toes into the sand.
One such place is Holly Beach. Situated along the Gulf Beach Highway in Cameron Parish, Holly Beach doesn't seem like much, but it's been dubbed the "Cajun Riviera" thanks to its gorgeous beaches, lack of crowds, and stunning sunsets. In addition to the "Riviera" title, Holly Beach has also been known by another name: "Poor Man's Paradise."
As you get to know Holly Beach and the surrounding area, you'll understand where these nicknames come from. There are no mega-resorts, no sprawling downtown area, and no overpriced tourist traps. Instead, Holly Beach is one of the few places to simply relax and enjoy where the sand meets the sea.
Getting to know Holly Beach, Louisiana's Cajun Riviera
If you've been to other popular Gulf Coast beaches, you know they can be overdeveloped, with hotels, resorts, restaurants, and other buildings practically jutting out into the water. Holly Beach isn't like that. When you visit, you're likely to have the entire stretch of white sand to yourself. The length of Holly Beach is approximately 15 to 20 miles, depending on where you set the boundaries.
If you're planning on staying in Holly Beach, you'll have to pack accordingly. Since the area doesn't have any high rises or boutique hotels, most travelers choose to camp at one of several RV parks, such as Holly Beach Memories or Holly Beach RV Park. If you aren't driving a motorhome, don't worry. There are campsites and parking pads available as well. Alternatively, you can bring your own camping supplies and stay next to the water, letting the sounds of the waves help you drift off to sleep.
Although Holly Beach has enjoyed its status as an unspoiled paradise, a big reason for the lack of infrastructure is the damage done by hurricanes. It's no secret that Louisiana is often battered by storms. Some parts of Holly Beach have been decimated over the decades, leaving nothing but sand dunes and coastal debris.
Planning your trip to Holly Beach
If you're a certified beach bum, meaning you love to spend your time along the water, looking for shells and enjoying the ocean breeze, you'll appreciate the quiet atmosphere of Holly Beach. However, if you're more interested in attractions and amenities, it is important to know that this place does not have restaurants, stores, or other places to visit.
Thankfully, Holly Beach isn't too far from other cities like Lake Charles (about 47 miles north via Hwy 27) in Louisiana or Beaumont in Texas (about 60 miles northwest via Hwy 82). So, if you're looking for a bit more excitement, you can venture to either of these places to find more activities. But be advised that the drive to Lake Charles is full of nothing but swamps.
Holly Beach is also close to Sabine National Wildlife Refuge and Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge. If you're interested in seeing the local flora and fauna that Louisiana has to offer (which is far more than alligators), you can visit either of these refuges and explore the hiking trails. If you're patient, a trip to Sabine or Lacassine will probably allow you to see even more animals than at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans.