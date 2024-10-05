Hidden On Louisiana's Gulf Coast Is A White Sand Beach Nicknamed 'The Cajun Riviera'

If you're interested in a Gulf Coast beach vacation, you probably know that Louisiana has some of the most unique beaches in the South. While cities like Lafayette, the Cajun capital of the state, and Lake Charles, with its shoreside casinos, may get more attention, towns along the Gulf Coast are ready and waiting for you to dip your toes into the sand.

One such place is Holly Beach. Situated along the Gulf Beach Highway in Cameron Parish, Holly Beach doesn't seem like much, but it's been dubbed the "Cajun Riviera" thanks to its gorgeous beaches, lack of crowds, and stunning sunsets. In addition to the "Riviera" title, Holly Beach has also been known by another name: "Poor Man's Paradise."

As you get to know Holly Beach and the surrounding area, you'll understand where these nicknames come from. There are no mega-resorts, no sprawling downtown area, and no overpriced tourist traps. Instead, Holly Beach is one of the few places to simply relax and enjoy where the sand meets the sea.