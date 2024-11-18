Soak Like A Snow Monkey In This Idyllic Mountain Town Nestled In The Striking Japanese Alps

It's easy to see why Japan is a dream vacation destination for so many people. Beautiful art, unique culture, rich history, and a delicious food scene are among the top reasons to visit the country. Most travelers, of course, start in Tokyo with its adorable animal cafes and thrilling nightlife adventures. But Japan is so much more than its capital city. Savvy travelers have plenty of ways to unplug and enjoy the natural beauty of Japan, especially by exploring its smaller towns like Kamikochi.

This seasonal town in the Nagano Prefecture has everything you would want in a mountain getaway, and it also happens to be completely car-free. Kamikochi is ideally situated in the Japanese Alps, about a six-hour ride by public transportation from Tokyo and just two and a half hours from Nagano. The town is not accessible in the winter, so visitors can only travel there between April and November. But since it is nestled in the mountains at almost 5,000 feet above sea level, it's an excellent destination to see fall foliage in Japan.

Most visitors take a direct bus service from Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, Shibuya, and Shinjuku, but you can also take public transportation from Matsumoto City and Nagano. You can also rent a car and drive to a parking lot outside the town. To enter Kamikochi, visitors must walk from the bus terminal over the Kappabashi Bridge. Wheelchair access and barrier-free trails are available in Kamikochi.

