Soak Like A Snow Monkey In This Idyllic Mountain Town Nestled In The Striking Japanese Alps
It's easy to see why Japan is a dream vacation destination for so many people. Beautiful art, unique culture, rich history, and a delicious food scene are among the top reasons to visit the country. Most travelers, of course, start in Tokyo with its adorable animal cafes and thrilling nightlife adventures. But Japan is so much more than its capital city. Savvy travelers have plenty of ways to unplug and enjoy the natural beauty of Japan, especially by exploring its smaller towns like Kamikochi.
This seasonal town in the Nagano Prefecture has everything you would want in a mountain getaway, and it also happens to be completely car-free. Kamikochi is ideally situated in the Japanese Alps, about a six-hour ride by public transportation from Tokyo and just two and a half hours from Nagano. The town is not accessible in the winter, so visitors can only travel there between April and November. But since it is nestled in the mountains at almost 5,000 feet above sea level, it's an excellent destination to see fall foliage in Japan.
Most visitors take a direct bus service from Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, Shibuya, and Shinjuku, but you can also take public transportation from Matsumoto City and Nagano. You can also rent a car and drive to a parking lot outside the town. To enter Kamikochi, visitors must walk from the bus terminal over the Kappabashi Bridge. Wheelchair access and barrier-free trails are available in Kamikochi.
The hot springs in Kamikochi are a great way to relax after a long hike
The main attractions in Kamikochi are the hiking trails, especially along the Azusa River, within Chubu Sangaku National Park. Here, you can get excellent views of the forest, ponds (including Tashiro Pond and Myojin Pond), and the various mountain peaks in the area, including Nishihotakadake, Maehotakadake, and Okuhotakadake, as well as the area's active volcano, Yakedake. As long as elevation is not an issue, any hiker can enjoy these trails because they are relatively flat. The summertime is particularly interesting for visitors because of the active wildlife that can be spotted on the trails, including Japanese snow monkeys and several different species of birds.
After hiking, you can check into one of the town's handful of hotels. Among the most popular are the Lemeiesta Hotel and Kamikouchi Onsen Hotel since they have access to the area's natural hot springs. Of course, be forewarned that many onsens (hot spring spas) in Japan do not allow tourists to enter if they have visible tattoos, and unfortunately, this is the case for both hotels.
If you're looking for something particularly luxe, the Kamikochi Imperial Hotel, with its traditional red roof, is a fabulous stay that is also very sustainable thanks to the hotel's dedication to being plastic-free and having zero carbon emissions. This hotel also offers fresh spring water from Mount Roppyaku from a drinkable fountain in the lobby. Around town, even though there are no chain restaurants or stores, you can still get all your necessary items and some souvenirs at the various small shops and eateries.