Germany's Pink Palace Is A Gorgeous Underrated Estate With Lush Gardens And Multiple Museums
While Europe has many fairytale-like hidden castles, the rosy-pink marvel of Benrath Palace (Schloss Benrath) resembles the setting of a royal romance come to life. Occupying an idyllic setting in the countryside of Düsseldorf, Germany, the sumptuous estate sprawls over 150 acres with landscaped gardens, impressive lakes, and the elegant palace with opulent interiors at the center, flanked by two outlying buildings, which have now been transformed into separate museums. It is also one of the most important architectural examples of the Baroque period in Europe.
Benrath Palace was designed by French architect Nicolas de Pigage as a summer retreat in the mid-18th century for Elector Palatine Carl Theodor and his wife, Elisabeth Augusta. Its construction was completed in 1771. The palace underwent a succession of aristocratic owners until 1929 when it came under the city of Düsseldorf's possession before officially opening to the public in 2000.
The palace is open on Friday afternoons from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday through Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays. The Palace Park is free to enter, but you must buy tickets for tours of Benrath Palace itself and the museums. The Park is open year-round and is at its prime in the spring when the gardens are in bloom. From November to December, the illuminated palace hosts a European-style Christmas market, with festive vendors selling festive gifts and German treats. The palace is located a 20-minute drive from the center of Düsseldorf.
Inside Benrath Castle and its museums
Just like Germany's iconic Neuschwanstein Castle, guided tours are the only way to explore the palace's 80 lavish rooms, ranging from the ornate Domed Hall to the elegant guest suites. Though Carl Theodor, the original owner, is said to have only visited Benrath once since its completion, the palace later became a residence for Duke Wilhelm of Bavaria. After the downfall of Napoleon, members of the Prussian royal family lived there until the late 19th century.
One of the most beautiful rooms is the Western Garden Hall with its exquisite ceiling mural, pink-hued walls, and intricate molding ornamentation. The preservation of the palace's interiors is taken very seriously; tour attendees even have to wear slippers so as not to damage the original flooring.
Each of the palace's exterior wings houses a museum: Museum of Garden Art and Museum of Natural History. The former displays everything from paintings to porcelain sculptures that depict the history of gardens from ancient times to today. The Museum of Natural History explores the flora and fauna of the Düsseldorf region. You'll see over 1,000 specimens of taxidermied birds that were collected between 1890 and 1954 by Dr. Peter Frey, along with nearly 600 carved animal sculptures by early 20th-century artist Josef Pallenberg.
The Palace Park of Benrath Palace
The Palace Park spans 150 acres and stretches down to the Rhine River, encompassing multiple gardens and ponds. Each of the gardens is meant to echo a room within the mansion, with the French Garden and the English Garden mirroring Elisabeth and Carl Theodor's private quarters, respectively. Also of note is the beautiful 18th-century Parterre Garden fronting the yellow Orangery building. The grounds are perfect for a stroll or cycling through the serene natural wonderland. Come summer, the Park hosts concerts such as the Festival of Lights in late August with a performance by the Düsseldorf Symphony Orchestra.
The Park is also known for its wildlife, with 111 acres dedicated as a nature reserve, home to over 60 types of plants, 80 species of birds, and even over 300 beetles. "If you are into birdwatching this is the place to go," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Not only you have the natural [museum] on the East side of the palace, but its gardens feels like you are in the middle of the forest, and it's home to many different breeds of birds." After a full exploration of the palace grounds, stop for a coffee or cake slice at the Palace Café, a charming pink cottage with an outdoor patio overlooking the estate.