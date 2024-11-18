Germany's Pink Palace Is A Gorgeous Underrated Estate With Lush Gardens And Multiple Museums

While Europe has many fairytale-like hidden castles, the rosy-pink marvel of Benrath Palace (Schloss Benrath) resembles the setting of a royal romance come to life. Occupying an idyllic setting in the countryside of Düsseldorf, Germany, the sumptuous estate sprawls over 150 acres with landscaped gardens, impressive lakes, and the elegant palace with opulent interiors at the center, flanked by two outlying buildings, which have now been transformed into separate museums. It is also one of the most important architectural examples of the Baroque period in Europe.

Benrath Palace was designed by French architect Nicolas de Pigage as a summer retreat in the mid-18th century for Elector Palatine Carl Theodor and his wife, Elisabeth Augusta. Its construction was completed in 1771. The palace underwent a succession of aristocratic owners until 1929 when it came under the city of Düsseldorf's possession before officially opening to the public in 2000.

The palace is open on Friday afternoons from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday through Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays. The Palace Park is free to enter, but you must buy tickets for tours of Benrath Palace itself and the museums. The Park is open year-round and is at its prime in the spring when the gardens are in bloom. From November to December, the illuminated palace hosts a European-style Christmas market, with festive vendors selling festive gifts and German treats. The palace is located a 20-minute drive from the center of Düsseldorf.

