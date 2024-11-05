The 12 Best Christmas Markets Across Europe

Christmas is a tale of two celebrations. It's the second most important date in the Christian Calendar — after Easter — and holds spiritual meaning to billions of people across the globe. Yet, it is also a secular celebration. Many of its more familiar trappings trace their origins back to pagan rituals, and across the world, many non-Christians observe the practice of gift-giving, family dinners, and decorated houses.

Meanwhile, Christmas markets often feel like a distillation of the holiday experience. They trace their origins back to 13th-century Vienna when the first 14-day December fair was authorized by a presiding duke. While not specifically linked to yuletide, its creation set a tradition for midwinter markets that would later become known as Christkindelsmärik — or market of the child Christ.

Today, Christmas markets are found all over the world. Many have borrowed heavily from their Germanic forebears, although most have peculiarities distinct to specific regions. They are places to congregate, enjoy music, eat food, and make merry. They also serve as hubs to buy festive presents, handmade decorations, and other craft items. And while there are many fantastic Christkindelsmärik dotted across the U.S., there is still something to be said for the ancient markets of old Europe. Here, then, are some of the best, whether you're enjoying the European Christmas market season with Viking cruise lines or just as a checkmark on your festive itinerary.

