If they had just one day in Rome, most tourists would opt to go to the major attractions that harken back to either the Renaissance or ancient times, like the Sistine Chapel, Palazzo Farnese, and the Colosseum. But there are major places that are remnants of other important times in the city, including the Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana (The Palace of Italian Civilization). This building takes inspiration from ancient Rome in terms of architecture, which any keen observer can note when seeing it for the first time. And if you've been to Rome before, it's a great site to visit if you're particularly interested in the city's darker past.

The Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana is also known as the Palazzo della Civiltà del Lavoro or colloquially as Rome's "Square Colosseum." It's located in the EUR neighborhood, which is an acronym for Esposizione Universale Roma, and is more of a business district compared to the hip and tourist-friendly neighborhoods near the center of Rome. The building has six levels, each with nine arches on each side, making it look a bit like a minimal, modern Colosseum. On the top of the building, inscribed on each side, is a phrase that is taken from the fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, which gives any visitor insight into this building's place in Italy's history. Exactly 28 Carrara marble statues sit in archways around the bottom level, each one dedicated to different sciences and arts, such as poetry, music, and philosophy. The building has also been shown in films like Fellini's "8 ½" and Antonioni's "The Eclipse."

