Rome's 'Square Colosseum' Is A Breathtaking Palace Famed For Impressive Architecture
If they had just one day in Rome, most tourists would opt to go to the major attractions that harken back to either the Renaissance or ancient times, like the Sistine Chapel, Palazzo Farnese, and the Colosseum. But there are major places that are remnants of other important times in the city, including the Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana (The Palace of Italian Civilization). This building takes inspiration from ancient Rome in terms of architecture, which any keen observer can note when seeing it for the first time. And if you've been to Rome before, it's a great site to visit if you're particularly interested in the city's darker past.
The Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana is also known as the Palazzo della Civiltà del Lavoro or colloquially as Rome's "Square Colosseum." It's located in the EUR neighborhood, which is an acronym for Esposizione Universale Roma, and is more of a business district compared to the hip and tourist-friendly neighborhoods near the center of Rome. The building has six levels, each with nine arches on each side, making it look a bit like a minimal, modern Colosseum. On the top of the building, inscribed on each side, is a phrase that is taken from the fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, which gives any visitor insight into this building's place in Italy's history. Exactly 28 Carrara marble statues sit in archways around the bottom level, each one dedicated to different sciences and arts, such as poetry, music, and philosophy. The building has also been shown in films like Fellini's "8 ½" and Antonioni's "The Eclipse."
The 'Square Colosseum' was built during the tumultuous years of World War II
Construction on the building first started in 1938. Construction was briefly halted during World War II and was finished in the years after the war. Since the building was created during Mussolini's reign, as well as its minimal spin on the ancient Colosseum, the building is known as a prime example of Italian rationalism (a sort of neoclassicism) and fascist architecture. The six levels and nine archways on each side are also said to correspond to the number of letters in Mussolini's name. Now, the "Square Colosseum" is an office building for the Fendi fashion house and parts of it are open to the public. People interested in architecture that are not too unnerved by the building's history can visit the ground floor, or even book a guided tour.
It should be noted, however, that the EUR neighborhood is close to the outskirts of Rome and not close to other major Roman attractions. It takes about half an hour by public transit to reach the actual Colosseum, which is free one day a month, if you plan on seeing both in the same day. However, there are some interesting attractions in the neighborhood that aren't as well known to tourists, such as the Rome Planetarium, the National Museum of the Middle Ages, and Luneur Park, a family-friendly amusement park with a Ferris wheel. If you're planning a trip to Rome, check out our guide on the best hacks tourists need to know when taking a vacation in Italy.