14 Things You Should Do With Only One Day In Rome, According To Reddit
With 28 centuries worth of history under its belt, Rome has become one of the most iconic places to visit in Italy. You know it's an incredible destination because it's even one of Rick Steve's favorite places in Europe. While Rome is a fantastic city with endless choices for things to do, it can be quite a daunting task to pick the best activities if you only have a day to spare.
Don't get too overwhelmed with all the possibilities just yet. Even though it's a major city with lots to see, getting a feel for Rome in just a single day is completely possible. It's an extremely walkable city, and as one user on Reddit puts it, "The good thing is that most of the attractions are really close to each other, the roads are good for walking and, of course, while walking around you can enjoy the beauty of Rome."
Many Redditors like this reviewer know which attractions are truly worth it. That's why the Islands team gathered their insight on what to do in Rome when you're limited on time. We've compiled the top responses and then researched a little further to help you figure out how to make the most of your day in Rome.
Vatican City & St. Peter's Basilica
Vatican City is technically the smallest country in the world. While it is an independent nation, it's also conveniently located right in the city of Rome, and many people consider it an unmissable sight for first-time visitors, even if you only have a day in the city. While visiting a holy Catholic city on vacation may not seem that enticing, this one may surprise you. As one user on Reddit explains, "It's much more than just church artifacts, too. I think it's got some of the best collections on Roman Empire. I think I honestly got more sense of Roman Empire there than at Colosseum or Forum."
Inside Vatican City, there are a few core sites to hit. First and foremost, the world-renowned St. Peter's Basilica is a masterpiece and the largest church on the planet. Visitors can also feast their eyes upon the famous ceiling of the Sistine Chapel that was crafted by Michelangelo in the Vatican Museums, as well.
The Colosseum
The Colosseum is one of the most recognizable sites in Italy and an absolute emblem of Rome. It's such an iconic attraction that it was even named one of the Seven New Wonders of The World. While you should definitely make time during your day in Rome to visit the Colosseum, Redditors recommend just catching a glimpse of the structure from the outside and taking a photograph instead of buying tickets.
Many people thought it just wasn't worth the time and money to enter the ancient theater, and they actually preferred appreciating it from the outside. One user complained in a Reddit post, "I just got back to my hotel from the Colosseum. The outside is a lot prettier. Also, the crowds of tourist didn't make the experience inside any better." Another user suggested riding an electric scooter to the site and then just walking around the exterior to find photo spots. This can also be a great hack if you're exploring Italy on an extremely tight budget.
Trevi Fountain
The Trevi Fountain is another symbolic attraction in Rome. The fountain was finally completed after 30 years of work in 1762, and you can really see how much effort was put into developing the masterpiece. Despite its notoriety, it is completely free to visit this Roman site. Even if you're just visiting the city for a day, it doesn't take long to quickly take a photo in front of the fountain that you will cherish forever. Just be cautious to avoid any Rome photo scams that can plague major attractions like this one.
Additionally, keep in mind that there are a few important rules for visiting the Trevi Fountain. Since it is very famous and free to all travelers, Trevi Fountain can get extraordinarily busy. You'll want to arrive early to avoid the massive crowds that hope to capture their own memories there. Thankfully, a few Reddit users have ideas about how you can beat the swarms of people and get your moment at Trevi Fountain.
One Reddit user suggests avoiding the hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. because this is the busiest time of the day. Another Redditor in the post wrote that the best time to arrive really changes based on the season, but in general, there are bound to be the fewest tourists from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. So, you might want to make Trevi Fountain the very first stop of your day in Rome, even before breakfast.
Piazza Navona
Piazza Navona is an insanely beautiful and old city square that was constructed all the way back in 86 AD. Imagine walking around a courtyard whose grounds have seen nearly 2,000 years of history. The piazza has three of its own beautiful fountains — Fontana dei Quattro Fiumi, Fontana del Moro, and Fontana del Nettuno.
Visitors who are keen to see some of Rome's gorgeous fountains but don't want to be caught up in the crowds that accumulate around Trevi Fountain will likely prefer a saunter around Piazza Navona. As one Reddit user puts it blatantly, "Fontana di Trevi is for the birds ... Piazza Navona [is] far more handsome, and at least a little Roman in shape." Additionally, Piazza Navona is only a 12-minute walk from the more famous Trevi Fountain, so it's possible to visit both and relish their splendor in one afternoon if you're really into Italian architecture.
The Roman Forums
Take a little peek into the city's ancient roots at the Roman Forum. This structure was built in the 7th century and was a hub of Rome's activities for a long time. These days, it's become one of the most-visited historic monuments in Europe, and over 4.5 million people stop by to take in its beauty every single year.
It's hard to understand how impressive the Roman Forum truly is until you see it with your own eyes. It's not something you want to miss. After a post asking Redditors what to see during a day visit to Rome, one user exclaimed, "The FORUM!!!!! Then Colosseum and then Pantheon. There is way more to look at walking through the forum than either of the other 2 sites, it's like a 2 mile ancient city in tact. [sic]."
Visiting the Roman Forum is ideal for a quick day trip to appreciate the city because it is located very close to other major attractions in Rome. It is less than a 5-minute walk away from the Colosseum, the Arch of Titus, and the Capitoline Museums. Having easy access to all these top sites from the Roman Forum makes it an obvious choice when you're short on time.
The Pantheon
One of the most heavily Reddit-recommended attractions to visit on a day in Rome is the Pantheon. It's one of the most beautifully intact pieces of ancient Rome, and it's a major architectural influence around the globe. Even if you're not necessarily a history buff, it's hard to ignore the wave of suggestions telling travelers that the Pantheon is a must-see.
Almost every single post asking for Rome recommendations ends up being met with at least one person strongly urging them to visit the Pantheon. One Redditor expressed it simply, "Pantheon. Pantheon. Pantheon. Pantheon." Another on the subreddit r/rome wrote that you should "Go to the Pantheon. Then walk around until you're lost."
The Pantheon is also quite affordable to enter as it only costs €5 — this is well worth the price. As one Redditor explains, "Cheap at a hundred times the price. Alongside the pyramids, it's the most staggering manmade edifice in the world." However, it is a very popular place to visit, so another commenter suggested buying your tickets to the Pantheon online in advance.
Piazza Venezia
One Reddit user included a visit to Piazza Venezia at the top of their recommendations list for visitors who have only a few hours in Rome. This is another one of the city's pristine squares. It's a really nice place to walk through between visiting major attractions like the Pantheon and the Colosseum. It is also less than a 15-minute walk away from the Colosseum and lots of other major sites, so once again, this makes Piazza Venezia a simple stop during a single day in Rome.
The public square is surrounded by stunning architecture and quite a few large statues that will likely leave you staring for an extra minute or two. The Palazzo Venezia and the Monument to Victor Emmanuel II, the first king of Italy, are both located inside Piazza Venezia. You can even catch an epic view over the city of Rome from this monument's terrace, called Terrazza delle Quadrighe.
The Capitoline Museum
Looking for a stop in Rome that will take up a bigger chunk of the day? Consider a visit to the impressive Capitoline Museum. The museum's collection first started accumulating in 1471 with a few generous contributions by Pope Sixtus IV, but it wasn't until 1734 that the Capitoline was officially opened to the public. Based on this timeline, the Capitoline Museum is believed to be the oldest public museum in the entire world.
Once you enter the Capitoline Museum, you'll be greeted by awe-inspiring works that will leave your jaw on the floor. One Redditor wrote that "there are a fair amount of Roman art pieces, such as the colossal head of Constantine, Marcus Aurelius equestrian statue." The gallery is best known for its intricate statues, such as the Capitoline She-Wolf and the Bust of Medusa, but there is a fairly large collection of paintings as well. Plus, the Capitoline Museum is a 15-minute walk away from other top Rome attractions, such as the Pantheon and the Colosseum.
Borghese Gallery
Rome is a very artistic city, and another place where you can experience this aspect of Italian culture for yourself is the Borghese Gallery. This 122-year-old museum is filled with works from some of the most famous artists from Italy. At the Borghese Gallery, there are pieces by Caravaggio, Dosso Dossi, Gian Lorenzo Bernini, and even one by Leonardo Da Vinci.
Anyone who is even the slightest bit of an art lover would be doing themselves an injustice if they don't spend a little bit of their day in Rome getting to know this prestigious gallery. Former visitors agree that it's a must-see as well. When someone asked Reddit if a visit to Borghese was worth it, a Redditor replied, "Absolutely, 100% without a shadow of a doubt worth it. It's one of the most magnificent and unusual things I've ever seen. Not just the world-beating genius of the artworks, but because the gallery itself is a work of art so beautiful it will take your breath away." Don't forget to learn Rick Steves' tip for getting the most out of museum visits in Europe before you visit the gallery, though.
Teatro Marcello
Teatro Marcello is almost like a more quaint and intimate version of Rome's famed Colosseum. One Reddit user proclaimed, "This is one of my favorite places to tell people to visit if they're visiting Rome; it's generally a quiet site, it's really interesting and there's plenty to see, and especially as you can see how the ruins have been repurposed." A traveler on another Reddit post agreed, writing, "The theater of Marcellus is my favorite building in Rome, it has so many layers of history on it."
Back in the day, ancient citizens would come to Teatro Marcello for entertainment; the structure is still wowing people in the 21st century. There are even live musical performances at the theater during the summer months. That way, you can get the full experience of what life might've been like in Rome a thousand years ago. Teatro Marcello is a solid option for visitors who don't want their short time in Rome bogged down by the crowds at more popular historic sites.
The Baths of Caracalla
The Baths of Caracalla aren't the most famous attraction in Rome, but they are still worthy of a visit, even on a brief trip to the city, according to Reddit. One Redditor praised the site heavily, writing, "Highlight of my trip to Rome. Sparsely attended, vast, and a bargain at 8 [euros]." This is another spot that is ideal for visitors who might get overwhelmed by the combination of dense crowds and needing to rush everywhere in a single day. As another person on Reddit explained, "The masses of visitors are just not interested, and they only want to check boxes: the Colosseum; the Vatican Museums; the Pantheon... rinse and repeat. As a result, the Baths of Caracalla are very rarely crowded. In fact, they are devoid of visitors for the most part of the year."
At the Baths of Caracalla, you'll get to see a public bathhouse from 216 AD. Visiting this establishment was much more than a spa or cleansing experience for citizens of ancient Rome. It was more of a social event where they got to chat with their friends and simply enjoy life. Most Romans took full advantage of these social moments, because at one point, there were as many as 6,000 people using the baths a day.
Belvedere del Gianicolo
One of the best ways to end or start your day in Rome is by heading to Belvedere del Gianicolo. This scenic viewing platform provides visitors with sweeping views over all of Rome. It is an especially gorgeous place to be if you manage to get up there for sunrise or sunset. One Reddit user recommended it as one of the best spots to get a view over the city, writing, "Belvedere del Giancolo (great place to walk with sweeping views of the city and a beautiful park setting)."
At noon every day, soldiers fire a blank from the cannon just below Belvedere del Gianicolo, as well. The most amazing thing about Belvedere del Gianicolo is that it is even possible to spot some of the city's most famous landmarks from above if you have binoculars or a camera with strong zoom capabilities. One visitor on TripAdvisor wrote, "With my telephoto lens, I got photos of the Pantheon, the Victor Emmanuel Monument, and even the Colosseum." So, if you're short on time, visiting Belvedere del Gianicolo can be a great hack to see multiple attractions from above at once.
Campo De Fiori
When you need a break from all the historic monuments and attractions around Rome, spend a bit of time exploring the Campo De Fiori market. It is actually Rick Steves' favorite market square in all of Rome. Similarly to many things in this city, Campo De Fiori has a very long history and it dates back to 1456. It was once a city square that served as the venue for public executions.
Today, Campo De Fiori has a much happier existence as a site where vendors sell brightly-colored flowers, fruits, and vegetables. Located less than a five-minute walk from Piazza Navona, this outdoor market is a great place to do a little shopping or grab a snack in the morning. It's a fun spot to get a feel for Roman life in just an afternoon and pick up some souvenirs at the same time. As one Redditor explained, "Campo di Fiori is fun, has more the "tourist-oriented" stalls."
The Spanish Steps
The Spanish Steps are a massive stone stairway that creates a path up to the Trinita dei Monti church, which is one of the most popular destinations for taking a selfie in Rome. They are a rather controversial Roman attraction because many people believe it is overrated, while others swear it is 100% worth a stop. In a Reddit post asking for ideas for what to do with a day in Rome, one Redditor confidently replied, "I will argue you can 100% skip the Spanish steps and the Trevi Fountain." Another user hastily responded, "Hell no! Particularly not the Trevi Fountain. It's one of the most spectacular sculptures in the entire world. And put together they only take 10-15 minutes to visit."
All in all, the second user raises a good point. The Spanish Steps are an extremely well-known site in Rome, and it only takes a couple of minutes to appreciate them or snap a pretty photo of yourself at the attraction. Plus, it is very close to other beautiful Roman monuments that you'll likely visit anyway during your day in Rome.
Methodology
This list of the best things to do in Rome if you only have one day was developed using the opinions of real locals and travelers on Reddit. First, the Islands team reviewed Reddit threads with activity recommendations for a single day in Rome. The most heavily suggested attractions were gathered into a list, and further research was conducted into the history and location of each place. The Islands team also considered how easy it would be for day trippers to reach each destination and which ones were the most worthy of seeing with limited time in the city. Based on all this compiled information, 14 activities were selected as the best things to do with only one day in Rome.