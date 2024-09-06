14 Things You Should Do With Only One Day In Rome, According To Reddit

With 28 centuries worth of history under its belt, Rome has become one of the most iconic places to visit in Italy. You know it's an incredible destination because it's even one of Rick Steve's favorite places in Europe. While Rome is a fantastic city with endless choices for things to do, it can be quite a daunting task to pick the best activities if you only have a day to spare.

Advertisement

Don't get too overwhelmed with all the possibilities just yet. Even though it's a major city with lots to see, getting a feel for Rome in just a single day is completely possible. It's an extremely walkable city, and as one user on Reddit puts it, "The good thing is that most of the attractions are really close to each other, the roads are good for walking and, of course, while walking around you can enjoy the beauty of Rome."

Many Redditors like this reviewer know which attractions are truly worth it. That's why the Islands team gathered their insight on what to do in Rome when you're limited on time. We've compiled the top responses and then researched a little further to help you figure out how to make the most of your day in Rome.

Advertisement