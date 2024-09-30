Italy's Iconic Colosseum Is Free One Day A Month (But Rick Steves Has A Warning)
The Roman Colosseum is a bucket list location. As you approach its iconic form, you can imagine what it must have been like to queue up with around 50,000 other cheering spectators to watch gladiators battle ferocious animals or fight each other for entertainment. It's an astonishing thing to experience, even as a highly sought-after tourist attraction.
If you happen to be visiting Rome on the first Sunday of the month, you can get into the Colosseum and a number of other features and museums for free as part of what is called Domenica al Museo. It sounds like a dream, but travel pro Rick Steves has a warning if you plan on enjoying the Roman sights that day. He says on his website, "For visitors, it's generally worth paying the entrance fee on a different day to avoid the hordes on the free day ... the Colosseum and Roman Forum are a mob scene on their free days."
There are also ways to get around the money-saving crowds. Steves has said that early risers will experience the best of Europe since the morning showcases the historic sites at a time with fewer people; the Colosseum opens at 8:30 a.m. throughout the year. The expert also recommends traveling during the shoulder seasons, which are the best times to visit Italy. There are still going to be masses of other humans in spring and fall, but if you want to take advantage of the free Sundays, this might be an ideal time.
All about Rome's free Sunday entries
The free Sundays in Rome happen every month of the year, and there are lots of places you can see. In addition to the Colosseum, you can gain entry to the nearby Palatine Hill and Roman Forum, as well as the Borghese Gallery (with reservation), the Baths of Caracalla, Ostia Antica, the National Rome Museum, Castel Sant'Angelo, and more.
If you can only experience one site, you can't miss the Colosseum, even if it's packed. It was dedicated in A.D. 80, and a 100-day opening ceremony full of games commemorated the structure. Throughout the years, it has been used as a church and a fortress, and a project in the 1990s was dedicated to restoring this ancient site. When visiting, make sure you bring water, as it's very hot. While the original spectators had retractable awnings to cover some of the seats, you won't, so don't forget your sunscreen.
If you plan on braving the crowds, don't get caught up in the Colosseum gladiator photo scam many tourists fall for. If someone is dressed as a gladiator, don't pose for a seemingly free picture with them, as they'll demand money afterward. While you want to take advantage of the day, you also shouldn't overplan. It takes a while to go through each attraction, so sick to only one or two other places besides the Colosseum. If you're staying in Rome for a while, entry to the Vatican Museums is free on the last Sunday of the month.