What It Really Means When A 'Galley Queen' Is On Your Flight

You probably haven't spent much time in a plane's galley. You pass by it as you board, and you may stand there for a bit while waiting for the lavatory (which is a no-no in terms of unspoken bathroom etiquette rules). The galley can seem like a mysterious place, with all its little compartments and locks to keep things from moving during turbulence, and you may be surprised that anyone could actually do any work in that narrow space. However, the plane's galley is where you'll commonly find flight attendants preparing food and drinks or just resting, and insiders know that cabin crew have some unique slang for the space. According to flight attendants who spoke to HuffPost, there's a term for someone who really doesn't like anyone else in the galley with them: "galley queen."

There is usually more than one galley, with one in the back of the plane, one in the front, and another in the middle on larger aircraft. While you should stay out of these spaces most of the time, there are certain airlines that allow you to visit, whether to serve yourself snacks and beverages (which may be left out for passengers to take) or to privately ask a flight attendant for help. However, this is not going to make a galley queen (or anyone working in this cramped space) happy, so it's worth getting in and out as fast as you can.