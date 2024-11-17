What It Really Means When A 'Galley Queen' Is On Your Flight
You probably haven't spent much time in a plane's galley. You pass by it as you board, and you may stand there for a bit while waiting for the lavatory (which is a no-no in terms of unspoken bathroom etiquette rules). The galley can seem like a mysterious place, with all its little compartments and locks to keep things from moving during turbulence, and you may be surprised that anyone could actually do any work in that narrow space. However, the plane's galley is where you'll commonly find flight attendants preparing food and drinks or just resting, and insiders know that cabin crew have some unique slang for the space. According to flight attendants who spoke to HuffPost, there's a term for someone who really doesn't like anyone else in the galley with them: "galley queen."
There is usually more than one galley, with one in the back of the plane, one in the front, and another in the middle on larger aircraft. While you should stay out of these spaces most of the time, there are certain airlines that allow you to visit, whether to serve yourself snacks and beverages (which may be left out for passengers to take) or to privately ask a flight attendant for help. However, this is not going to make a galley queen (or anyone working in this cramped space) happy, so it's worth getting in and out as fast as you can.
Avoid hanging around the plane galley
The galley in a plane has a lot going on in a very small space. It's got a coffee machine, ice trays (though you should never order ice on a plane), a fridge, ovens, and, if your flight is long enough, storage for meals. Needless to say, there isn't much room for extra guests. One thing you should keep in mind, whether you have a galley queen working on your flight or not, is that hanging around the galley isn't a great idea. You may even hear an announcement telling you to avoid hovering there, even if you're waiting for the bathroom. If you're on a plane where snacks are laid out for you in the galley, just take what you need and head back to your seat. Similarly, if you have a question, use the call button at your seat to get a crew member's attention instead of walking to the galley. Flight attendants may be taking their break there, and if you have a break room at work, you know how annoying it would be to have customers there with you.
Other things you can do to make the lives of flight attendants easier include not requesting water directly after boarding and not asking them to fill your water bottle (most airports have water filling stations or at least water fountains so you can top up before your flight). Additionally, you should always follow the flight attendants' instructions, including keeping your seat belt fastened (and, in case you were curious, flight attendant slang for checking on seat belts is "crotch watch").