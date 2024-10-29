The Common Request Directly After Boarding That Drives Flight Attendants Up A Wall

Flight attendants don't have an easy job. Forget the fact that they can often be in several time zones a day or that they have to deal with an increasing number of disruptive passengers. They also have to get people into the right seats, make sure everyone gets their bags inside the overhead bins, and deal with spinner passengers as they wander around looking for their spot (or somewhere they want to move). It's also a flight attendant's job to notice certain things about you, like whether you seem nervous or sick, if you're storing your luggage correctly, and if you have your seat belt on, and that's all before the flight even takes off. One request that drives them up a wall, however, is when you ask for water immediately after boarding.

Sure, you may need to take some medication, or you forgot to refill your reusable water bottle before getting on the plane, but as a version of the old saying goes, "Inability to plan on your part does not constitute an emergency on mine." While it might seem like a small request to you, there are many other passengers on the plane. Flight attendants are not just there for your own comfort. These hardworking people are responsible for the safety of the entire flight. That means you should either ensure this is taken care of before you get on the plane or wait until the beverage cart comes around once you're safely in the air.