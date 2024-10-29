The Common Request Directly After Boarding That Drives Flight Attendants Up A Wall
Flight attendants don't have an easy job. Forget the fact that they can often be in several time zones a day or that they have to deal with an increasing number of disruptive passengers. They also have to get people into the right seats, make sure everyone gets their bags inside the overhead bins, and deal with spinner passengers as they wander around looking for their spot (or somewhere they want to move). It's also a flight attendant's job to notice certain things about you, like whether you seem nervous or sick, if you're storing your luggage correctly, and if you have your seat belt on, and that's all before the flight even takes off. One request that drives them up a wall, however, is when you ask for water immediately after boarding.
Sure, you may need to take some medication, or you forgot to refill your reusable water bottle before getting on the plane, but as a version of the old saying goes, "Inability to plan on your part does not constitute an emergency on mine." While it might seem like a small request to you, there are many other passengers on the plane. Flight attendants are not just there for your own comfort. These hardworking people are responsible for the safety of the entire flight. That means you should either ensure this is taken care of before you get on the plane or wait until the beverage cart comes around once you're safely in the air.
Why you shouldn't ask a flight attendant for water right when you sit down
Flight attendants have a long list of things to do pre-flight, including demonstrating safety equipment, inspecting supplies, and making sure the galley is secure before you take off. They have to check that everyone has their seat belt fastened, see that seats and trays are in the correct position, and assist passengers with special needs and small children. Simply put, if you're thirsty or have medication to take with water, you need to plan ahead or patiently wait until flight attendants have completed these pre-flight duties.
These days, most airports have water-filling stations or water fountains, as well as drinks for purchase. Unless you've gotten through security and you have to run like mad to catch your flight, you should have a little time to fill a reusable water bottle (there are plenty online, like this Nefeeko Collapsible Water Bottle that isn't made of metal and can save space).
If you happen to be carrying a reusable water bottle, another thing to avoid is asking flight attendants to fill it up for you. Remember that a plane has a limited amount of water. They can't do it for everyone, so it's rude to ask just for you; simply wait for the beverage cart. In addition, if you've filled up a reusable bottle and don't plan to drink it on the flight, keep it with you by your seat — never put a water bottle in the overhead bin. Aside from the fact that it can open or leak and get everyone's luggage wet, if it's made from metal and falls out (either during the flight or when you land), it can really hurt someone.