A 20 Minute Drive From Manchester, New Hampshire, Is An Underrated Wine Town Full Of Charm

While the quaint town of Derry, New Hampshire, may not be well-known, it was once home to notable residents such as Alan B. Shepard, America's first man in space (which is how it got the nickname Spacetown), and the famed poet Robert Frost. But this little town, just about 13 miles (or a 20-minute drive) from Manchester, shouldn't fly under your radar if you're a fan of wine, golf, and small-town charm. Derry's welcoming atmosphere and gorgeous green landscapes make the perfect backdrop for a leisurely wine tour or a day out on the links.

Whether you're sampling the award-winning wines at LaBelle Winery or exploring the intimate grounds of Appolo Vineyards and Birch Wood Vineyards, Derry hits the spot for visitors looking to learn more about winemaking and taste some of the region's best varietals. A visit to the Robert Frost Farm is also a must for history and architecture buffs.

The town's location between Manchester and Salem makes it a perfect spot to drive through, plus its easy access to I-93 means it's a great day trip option from the larger city of Boston, Massachusetts. So, if you're looking for small-town vibes with delicious wine offerings, keep Derry on your shortlist while traveling in New England.