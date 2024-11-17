A 20 Minute Drive From Manchester, New Hampshire, Is An Underrated Wine Town Full Of Charm
While the quaint town of Derry, New Hampshire, may not be well-known, it was once home to notable residents such as Alan B. Shepard, America's first man in space (which is how it got the nickname Spacetown), and the famed poet Robert Frost. But this little town, just about 13 miles (or a 20-minute drive) from Manchester, shouldn't fly under your radar if you're a fan of wine, golf, and small-town charm. Derry's welcoming atmosphere and gorgeous green landscapes make the perfect backdrop for a leisurely wine tour or a day out on the links.
Whether you're sampling the award-winning wines at LaBelle Winery or exploring the intimate grounds of Appolo Vineyards and Birch Wood Vineyards, Derry hits the spot for visitors looking to learn more about winemaking and taste some of the region's best varietals. A visit to the Robert Frost Farm is also a must for history and architecture buffs.
The town's location between Manchester and Salem makes it a perfect spot to drive through, plus its easy access to I-93 means it's a great day trip option from the larger city of Boston, Massachusetts. So, if you're looking for small-town vibes with delicious wine offerings, keep Derry on your shortlist while traveling in New England.
Visit Derry for the wine and golf
The U.S. is home to many under-the-radar wine regions that deserve the same hype as Napa, and New England is not short on amazing vineyards. The iconic LaBelle Winery in New Hampshire has locations in both Amherst and Derry, and this vineyard and winery is a must-visit for wine lovers passing through. Book a guided tour to learn more about the winemaking process, including a look at their sparkling wine production, which is one of only two in New England that uses the traditional Methodé Champenoise technique. For those looking to hop around the area, a handful of vineyards and wineries are worth a visit, including Sweet Baby Vineyard in the nearby Hampstead and Zorvino Vineyards to the north in Sandown. Bring along The Wine Savant's wine-tasting journal to take note of all the varieties you'll try.
LaBelle also has a beautiful nine-hole, par three golf course where you can perfect your swing on the beautifully maintained grounds. Visitors can book public tee times online or over the phone, and LaBelle also provides membership options if you plan on visiting on a regular basis. The Mini Links also offers fun for the whole family with its 18-hole mini-golf course. Aside from its golf and wine, LaBelle hosts different events throughout the year, like concerts and classes, as well as farm-to-table dining at the Americus Restaurant.
Golfers can also check out the grounds at Derry's Hidden Valley RV and Golf Park, which has a championship 18-hole golf course. However, true fans need to check out the Bayonne Golf Club for a unique, underrated experience situated on the New York Harbor.
Planning your visit to Derry
Derry offers a peaceful escape for wine enthusiasts and travelers seeking a blend of small-town charm and quality vintages. Out-of-towners can find standard accommodations in the surrounding area within a 20-minute drive. For travelers looking to stay right in Derry like a local, there are a handful of charming options in town available to book on Airbnb. Some favorite local hangs to grab a bite include spots like Cask and Vine and the retro-style Mary Ann's Diner.
For a bit of the local cultural scene, check out Derry's Stockbridge Theater or the Tupelo Music Hall for live performances. Craft beer lovers might be interested in perusing the selection at the Rockingham Brewing Company. The town also has plenty of green spaces and conservation areas for outdoor activities like hiking, fishing, camping, and skiing. If you do plan on golfing, be sure to bring all the golf gear you need to feel confident on the course to save money on rental fees.
History buffs should visit the Robert Frost Farm, where the poet and his family lived from 1900 to 1911. The house is furnished to represent that time and includes some paintings done by Frost's sister. The Derry Museum of History is an attraction for those interested in learning more info about the town and the surrounding area. Whether you're planning a day trip or a weekend getaway, Derry is a hidden gem that embodies the best of New Hampshire's charm, natural beauty, and local flavors.