Luscious Rolling Hills And Charming Towns Line Portugal's 'Green Wine Route'

There are lots of reasons to visit Portugal. The country has a ton of natural beauty, it's one of the more affordable places to visit in Europe, and it's home to dozens of gorgeous medieval towns. Although it's not totally under-the-radar anymore, it's often overshadowed by other European countries like Spain, France, or Italy, even for foodies and wine lovers.

But if you're looking for a way to discover delicious cuisine and excellent wine, Portugal, especially the Vinho Verde wine route, should certainly be on your travel bucket list. Vinho Verde translates to "green wine" in English, named for its use of comparatively "young" and acidic grapes as well as how green the landscape is in Minho, the primary province where these grapevines are grown. Vinho Verde isn't necessarily green in color, though; in fact, it can refer to both the red and the white varieties of the wine.

This particular region of Portugal has so much to offer in terms of beautiful scenery, fantastic architecture, and excellent wines that are distinctive to this part of the country. Located in northwest Portugal, the region is comprised of nine subregions, including Lima, Basto, Amarante, Tâmega e Sousa, Paiva, Monção e Melgaço, Cávado, Ave, and Baião. If you're trying to decide between going to Porto or Lisbon on your next trip, Porto is definitely the best city to start with if you're interested in the Vinho Verde wine route. Although Porto is just outside all of the aforementioned subregions, it is generally a good place to fly into and then drive around the countryside.

