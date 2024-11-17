A Mosaic Art House In LA Is A Whimsical Wonderland Where Every Surface Has A Story To Tell

California's Venice Beach is nothing if not vibrant. Boasting an eccentric boardwalk brimming with colorful characters alongside unique galleries, chic eateries, and creative spaces, this artsy beachside haven is a feast for the senses. It's quickly become one of the most filmed locations in the world for good reason — it's one of a kind.

But beyond the bustling boardwalk and the lively beach scene, Venice holds a rather stunning surprise for those who wander. Nestled ever-so-slightly off the beaten path, in a quiet residential part of the city, lies a modern marvel: A house made of handcrafted mosaics. The Mosaic Tile House was purchased by artist Cheri Pann in 1994 in hopes of building an art studio, but what proceeded was so much more.

Alongside her husband Gonzalo Duran (a fellow artist), the two spent nearly three decades turning their 1,500-square-foot space into a livable gallery. Today, the vividly-hued home features walkways, benches, walls, and entire rooms showcasing all the tiles the couple crafts in their studio. Pann does most of the tile making (all by hand, no less!), while Duran illustrates, sets the tiles, and sculpts.

