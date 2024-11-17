A Mosaic Art House In LA Is A Whimsical Wonderland Where Every Surface Has A Story To Tell
California's Venice Beach is nothing if not vibrant. Boasting an eccentric boardwalk brimming with colorful characters alongside unique galleries, chic eateries, and creative spaces, this artsy beachside haven is a feast for the senses. It's quickly become one of the most filmed locations in the world for good reason — it's one of a kind.
But beyond the bustling boardwalk and the lively beach scene, Venice holds a rather stunning surprise for those who wander. Nestled ever-so-slightly off the beaten path, in a quiet residential part of the city, lies a modern marvel: A house made of handcrafted mosaics. The Mosaic Tile House was purchased by artist Cheri Pann in 1994 in hopes of building an art studio, but what proceeded was so much more.
Alongside her husband Gonzalo Duran (a fellow artist), the two spent nearly three decades turning their 1,500-square-foot space into a livable gallery. Today, the vividly-hued home features walkways, benches, walls, and entire rooms showcasing all the tiles the couple crafts in their studio. Pann does most of the tile making (all by hand, no less!), while Duran illustrates, sets the tiles, and sculpts.
Stories and artistry lie behind every tile at this mosaic wonderland
Visiting the Mosaic Tile House, one of the first things you'll notice is the attention to detail. Every nook and cranny has an eye-catching story to tell. The couple uses a collection of found objects, glass, ceramics, and, of course, tiles to create their playful designs. As an illustration major in college, Duran loves to showcase his skills by illustrating quotes to his beloved on some of the tiles — leaving a little sweet treat for visitors to uncover. Each corner of the house has its own vibe, with rooms and surfaces celebrating a variety of themes — from colorful self-portraits to elements inspired by nature and other cultural influences.
A trip to the Mosaic Tile House is a sensory journey where visitors are invited to touch, sit, explore, and soak up every ounce of the whimsical abode. Tours are offered every Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. for $20 per person. Since it's a private residence of the two artists, reservations are absolutely required (you can e-mail them directly at mosaictilehouse@mac.com). Whether you're embarking on a tour along California's scenic coast or exploring some of the most exciting things LA has to offer, making a stop at this one-of-a-kind attraction will not only give your itinerary a cool boost of creativity but will likely leave you rethinking your entire concept of "home."