Perched On Idaho's Iconic Bald Mountain Is A Unique Dining Experience With Breathtaking Views
While Colorado may be known as the state with the best skiing in the U.S., Sun Valley, Idaho, has the oldest ski resort. Sun Valley Resort was founded in 1936 as the American answer to the legendary European mountain resorts of the Alps. Idaho's picturesque Smoky Mountains, within Sawtooth National Forest, boast incredible downhill skiing at its prominent massif, Bald Mountain.
Crowning the mid-mountain region of Baldy (as Bald Mountain is affectionately referred to) is the lodge-style Roundhouse Restaurant, which was built in 1939 at an elevation of 7,700 feet. Anchored in the center by a huge stone fireplace, the Roundhouse Restaurant is a warming hearth for skiers during the snowy months of winter and a welcome oasis for hikers in the summer. The beloved Sun Valley institution offers stunning mountain views from its dining room, which is ringed by walls of windows and an expansive outdoor deck.
Sun Valley is regularly ranked as the No. 1 ski resort in the U.S. and receives about 175 inches of snowfall annually. The summer is also a beautiful time to visit, when temperatures hover around 78 degrees Fahrenheit, and visitors spend long sunny days hiking, biking, horseback riding, and golfing. Many base themselves at Sun Valley Lodge, another historic icon, which opened in 1936. It famously hosted Ernest Hemingway, who completed his classic novel "For Whom The Bell Tolls" there. Whether for a friends' trip, couples' retreat, or unforgettable mother-daughter getaway, Sun Valley promises a rich dose of history, excellent dining and accommodations, and endless outdoor activities, all with a magnificent mountain backdrop.
Dining at Roundhouse Restaurant on Bald Mountain
The charming Western city of Ketchum, not far from the base of Bald Mountain, has many delicious restaurants. However, there is no more iconic Sun Valley experience than dining on the mountain itself. The convivial Roundhouse Restaurant is the perfect spot to refuel during a day on the slopes or hiking trails. The kitchen serves up hearty mountain fare, such as fondue, Swedish meatballs, burgers, and truffle fries. Come nightfall, dinner is an elegant and cozy affair in the dining room, buttressed by wooden beams and illuminated by antler chandeliers. Sophisticated and succulent entrees include wagyu ribeye, braised lamb shank, and wild mushroom sacchetti. "This is a must see and must do while in Sun Valley," commented a Tripadvisor reviewer. "The views are breathtaking!"
The Roundhouse Restaurant is open for lunch and dinner during the ski season (typically December through late April) and in the summer months (late June through Labor Day Weekend). The restaurant can only be reached via the Roundhouse Express gondola, either through a ski pass or foot pass, and reservations are required. Sun Valley is accessible by flights to Memorial Airport in Hailey, Idaho, which is about a 25-minute drive from Sun Valley. The state's capital, Boise, a new foodie destination, is a little over a 2.5-hour drive away.