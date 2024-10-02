Move Over Portland: This Underrated Northwest City May Just Be The New Foodie Destination

Why did Boise's newfound food-related fame begin in 2013? Well, that's the year Kris Komori opened the restaurant State & Lemp. At the time, such a high-end eatery was still fresh and new, and this establishment was hailed as being ahead of its time (sadly, the restaurant would close in 2019). Fast-forward to April of 2021, and Komori opened a new space, KIN. Within two years, it would win a prestigious James Beard award, shining a spotlight on Komori and Boise since it was the first time an Idaho chef won.

But KIN is far from the only restaurant elevating Boise's gourmet status. New York-trained (but Boise native) chef Cal Elliott has created a unique and captivating seafood restaurant called Little Pearl Oyster Bar — despite Idaho being a landlocked state. Similarly, chef Edward Higgins highlights local ingredients at his restaurant The Lively.

According to many new restauranteurs in the city, Boise is experiencing a food renaissance. Driven partly by population growth (Boise is the eighth-fastest growing city in the United States), more restaurants and chefs are coming to central Idaho to fill the void. Downtown Boise was never much of a gourmet capital, but new residents are eager to help put it on the foodie map.

