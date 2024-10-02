Move Over Portland: This Underrated Northwest City May Just Be The New Foodie Destination
For many travelers, food is a major component in deciding where to go. Yes, monuments, natural scenery, and tourist attractions are important, but the food must be as delicious and memorable as the locale. When looking at the Pacific Northwest, cities like Portland and Seattle once dominated the food scene. Seattle for having such incredible seafood (thanks in part to sites like Pike's Place Market) and Portland for having quirky restaurants and food stands. For a long time, Boise wasn't part of that list, instead being renowned as the "City of Trees" and also the state capital.
But that's all changed. While Boise's transformation into a one of the most underrated foodie destinations in the U.S. started in 2013, changes from the 2020 pandemic really kicked things into high gear. Today, Boise is starting to outshine its other PNW counterparts with revolutionary restaurants, fun food spaces, and a commitment to creative excellence.
Why Boise is becoming such a foodie-friendly city
Why did Boise's newfound food-related fame begin in 2013? Well, that's the year Kris Komori opened the restaurant State & Lemp. At the time, such a high-end eatery was still fresh and new, and this establishment was hailed as being ahead of its time (sadly, the restaurant would close in 2019). Fast-forward to April of 2021, and Komori opened a new space, KIN. Within two years, it would win a prestigious James Beard award, shining a spotlight on Komori and Boise since it was the first time an Idaho chef won.
But KIN is far from the only restaurant elevating Boise's gourmet status. New York-trained (but Boise native) chef Cal Elliott has created a unique and captivating seafood restaurant called Little Pearl Oyster Bar — despite Idaho being a landlocked state. Similarly, chef Edward Higgins highlights local ingredients at his restaurant The Lively.
According to many new restauranteurs in the city, Boise is experiencing a food renaissance. Driven partly by population growth (Boise is the eighth-fastest growing city in the United States), more restaurants and chefs are coming to central Idaho to fill the void. Downtown Boise was never much of a gourmet capital, but new residents are eager to help put it on the foodie map.
How to get the most from a food-based Boise vacation
Although Idaho has plenty more to offer than just haute cuisine (like the Caribbean-style waters of Blue Heart Springs), there's no reason not to enjoy the culinary delights of the Gem State. Fortunately, there are a few ways you can tickle your taste buds, enabling you to craft the perfect itinerary to fit your preferences and budget.
If you're trying to experience as much world-class dining as possible, Downtown Boise is the best place to start. You can sample dishes from all parts of the globe, including Ethiopia, Russia, Basque (the area between Spain and France), Puerto Rico, and even Afghanistan. Downtown is also where you can find craft breweries and distilleries (like the Bardenay) serving locally-made Idaho beer, wine, and spirits. In fact, Idaho's wine region is coming up strong, with over 65 wineries in the region.
If you prefer a more casual experience, you can choose either food trucks or the brand-new food hall, the Warehouse. Green Acres Food Truck Park has a rotating list of vendors, from mouthwatering Rib Shack BBQ to the delectable Basilios Tacos. The park also hosts live music on weekends to accompany your meal. The Warehouse opened in 2022 and hosts 15 unique eateries selling hot dogs, pizza, sandwiches, noodles, tacos, and craft cocktails. As with Green Acres, the Warehouse also hosts events and live music regularly, making it one of Boise's premier food and entertainment hubs.