The Best American Destinations For An Unforgettable Mother-Daughter Getaway, According To Research

Family vacations are all well and good, but sometimes you need to book a trip just for the girls. Whether you're a daughter just looking to laugh with your mother or a mom dreaming about reconnecting with your little girl, mother-daughter trips offer you and your day one the opportunity to block out all the noise and log some actual bonding hours. And some of the best locations for a mother-daughter trip don't even require a passport!

Advertisement

From antique shopping in cozy upstate New York to hiking through the earth-colored canyons of Utah, America boasts some of the best destinations for female travelers looking to prioritize connection and adventure. Every mother-daughter relationship is special; sometimes, it's smooth sailing, and other times, the road can get bumpy. With 50 states and six time zones, though, the U.S. offers travel destinations for everyone. Strengthen your relationship and develop your identity together with these 13 locations ideal for an unforgettable mother-daughter getaway.