Just Off The Blue Ridge Parkway Is An Art Center & Craft Shop Steeped In Appalachian Tradition
Positioned quietly at Milepost 382 on the scenic Blue Ridge Parkway, one of the most stunning and storied road trip routes, the Folk Art Center in Asheville, North Carolina, stands as a beacon of Southern Appalachian craftsmanship. This unique destination serves as the flagship facility of the Southern Highland Craft Guild, showcasing the region's rich artistic heritage. As you wind your way through the mountains, you can't help but be drawn to this hub of creativity, which celebrates centuries-old traditions alongside contemporary interpretations of mountain art.
Established in 1980, the Folk Art Center emerged from a collaborative effort between the National Park Service, the Southern Highland Craft Guild, and the Appalachian Regional Commission. This partnership aimed to preserve and promote the cultural legacy of the Appalachian Highlands. Today, the center welcomes over 250,000 visitors every year, a true testament to its enduring appeal and cultural significance.
Upon entering the Folk Art Center, you're immediately immersed in a world of handcrafted beauty. From the expansive galleries and the well-stocked craft shop to live demonstrations by skilled artisans, the center offers a comprehensive experience of Appalachian arts and crafts. By bridging the past and present, this living, breathing testament to the enduring spirit of Appalachian craftsmanship offers a unique opportunity to engage with a rich cultural heritage that continues to evolve and inspire. As we delve deeper into what makes this place special, we'll explore the various facets and the role it plays in keeping mountain traditions alive.
A hub of Appalachian craft and culture in Asheville
While one destination in the Appalachians is an eerie abandoned draw for ghost hunters, the Folk Art Center is a bright and bustling spot that strikes a different chord. At its heart lies the Allanstand Craft Shop, a treasure trove of handmade items and the oldest continuously operating craft shop in America. Founded in 1895, Allanstand displays an impressive array of crafts created by over 400 local artists and craftspeople. Visitors can browse and purchase everything from intricate jewelry and colorful textiles to sturdy pottery and delicate glasswork, each piece a demonstration of the skill and creativity of Southern Appalachian artists.
The center boasts three distinct gallery spaces that offer a comprehensive and everchanging view of Appalachian craft. The Main Gallery and Focus Gallery feature rotating exhibitions, ensuring that repeat visitors always have something new to discover. Meanwhile, the Permanent Collection is the center's Craft Traditions exhibition, a curated display of historical and contemporary pieces dating from A.D. 1000 to the present day. This collection provides a fascinating glimpse into the evolution of Appalachian craft over more than a millennium.
One of the most engaging aspects of the Folk Art Center is the daily demonstrations held from March through December. Between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., visitors can watch skilled artisans at work, practicing traditional crafts like quilting, weaving, and woodworking. These demonstrations not only showcase the techniques behind the beautiful objects on display but also offer an opportunity for visitors to interact with the artists, gaining insights into their creative processes and the stories behind their work.
Beyond the galleries at the Folk Art Center
The Folk Art Center's commitment to education is evident in the Robert W. Gray Library, which houses over 20,000 volumes dedicated to craft. This resource underscores the importance of preserving and sharing knowledge about Appalachian craft traditions, along with the center's auditorium, which is used for special events and educational programs. The Eastern National bookstore and Blue Ridge Parkway information desk further supports this mission, offering a wide range of books and resources for those eager to dive deeper into the region's artistic heritage.
There are many American museums where the architecture rivals the art, but what about the natural environment rivaling the exhibits? While the Folk Art Center's indoor spaces are filled with manmade wonders, the outdoor areas connect visitors to the natural beauty that has long inspired Appalachian artists. The center provides access to the Mountains to Sea Trail, including a quarter-mile ADA-accessible trail. This integration with the surrounding landscape can't help but remind you of the intrinsic link between Appalachian craft and the region's stunning natural environment.
Throughout the year, the Folk Art Center hosts special events that highlight specific craft traditions. Fiber Day and Wood Day, for example, offer in-depth explorations of these materials and the crafts associated with them. Additionally, the Southern Highland Craft Guild organizes the Craft Fairs of the Southern Highlands, held twice yearly. These events, along with the ongoing activities at the Folk Art Center, play a crucial role in preserving and promoting Appalachian craft traditions, ensuring that these skills and stories continue to be passed down to future generations.