Just Off The Blue Ridge Parkway Is An Art Center & Craft Shop Steeped In Appalachian Tradition

Positioned quietly at Milepost 382 on the scenic Blue Ridge Parkway, one of the most stunning and storied road trip routes, the Folk Art Center in Asheville, North Carolina, stands as a beacon of Southern Appalachian craftsmanship. This unique destination serves as the flagship facility of the Southern Highland Craft Guild, showcasing the region's rich artistic heritage. As you wind your way through the mountains, you can't help but be drawn to this hub of creativity, which celebrates centuries-old traditions alongside contemporary interpretations of mountain art.

Established in 1980, the Folk Art Center emerged from a collaborative effort between the National Park Service, the Southern Highland Craft Guild, and the Appalachian Regional Commission. This partnership aimed to preserve and promote the cultural legacy of the Appalachian Highlands. Today, the center welcomes over 250,000 visitors every year, a true testament to its enduring appeal and cultural significance.

Upon entering the Folk Art Center, you're immediately immersed in a world of handcrafted beauty. From the expansive galleries and the well-stocked craft shop to live demonstrations by skilled artisans, the center offers a comprehensive experience of Appalachian arts and crafts. By bridging the past and present, this living, breathing testament to the enduring spirit of Appalachian craftsmanship offers a unique opportunity to engage with a rich cultural heritage that continues to evolve and inspire. As we delve deeper into what makes this place special, we'll explore the various facets and the role it plays in keeping mountain traditions alive.

