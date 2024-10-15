Hidden In The Eerie Appalachians Is An Abandoned Amusement Park That Draws In Ghost Hunters

When spooky season rolls around, you have plenty of options regarding how to spend your time. You can participate in Halloween-themed activities, watch scary movies, visit haunted houses, or explore haunted locales on your own.

In the United States, it seems like practically every major city or region has its own share of haunted places, from mansions to hotels to amusement parks. But we're not talking about places like Knott's Berry Farm or Disneyland that get decked out with spooky decor. Instead, we're referring to real-life haunted sites like Lake Shawnee Amusement Park in West Virginia.

Tucked into a small corner of the Appalachian Mountains, near the Virginia border, sits this abandoned carnival. Built in the 20s and deserted in the 60s, the site is reportedly one of the most haunted in the country (if the Travel Channel is to be believed, that is). However, the terrifying nature of this patch of land goes way back, before it housed rides and attractions. So, this spooky season, if you're looking for something really spine-tingling, a visit to Lake Shawnee Amusement Park might be the answer.

