Hidden In The Eerie Appalachians Is An Abandoned Amusement Park That Draws In Ghost Hunters
When spooky season rolls around, you have plenty of options regarding how to spend your time. You can participate in Halloween-themed activities, watch scary movies, visit haunted houses, or explore haunted locales on your own.
In the United States, it seems like practically every major city or region has its own share of haunted places, from mansions to hotels to amusement parks. But we're not talking about places like Knott's Berry Farm or Disneyland that get decked out with spooky decor. Instead, we're referring to real-life haunted sites like Lake Shawnee Amusement Park in West Virginia.
Tucked into a small corner of the Appalachian Mountains, near the Virginia border, sits this abandoned carnival. Built in the 20s and deserted in the 60s, the site is reportedly one of the most haunted in the country (if the Travel Channel is to be believed, that is). However, the terrifying nature of this patch of land goes way back, before it housed rides and attractions. So, this spooky season, if you're looking for something really spine-tingling, a visit to Lake Shawnee Amusement Park might be the answer.
The tragic story of Lake Shawnee Amusement Park
Technically, the origins of this haunted amusement park go well back before colonial times when Native Americans lived and thrived in the region. However, the true nature of this area wouldn't be revealed until long after tragedy and death struck multiple people across centuries.
The first people to experience the deadly nature of this area were the Clay family. Homesteader Mitchell Clay and his family settled in the area after buying over 800 acres of farmland. In 1783, Natives killed two of Clay's 14 children and abducted another (who they killed later on). As a result of the attack, Clay gathered a posse to hunt down those responsible. The reasons behind the attack weren't known at the time, but evidence would come to light centuries later when it was revealed that the site was an ancient burial ground.
The amusement park wouldn't come along until the mid-1920s when a man named Conley Snidow purchased the site to build a carnival. When it was finished, it included a massive circular swing, a water slide, a Ferris wheel, a pond, a dance hall, a speakeasy, and a pool. Unfortunately, while the park drew crowds for upwards of 40 years, it was also marked by tragic incidents involving a boy drowning in the pond and a girl dying after falling off the swing. Six people died during this period, leading to its abandonment in 1966.
How to explore Lake Shawnee the right way
In the 1980s, a man named Gaylord White tried to turn Lake Shawnee Amusement Park into affordable housing. However, after breaking ground, Native American remains were discovered, and the whole site was left as-is out of respect for the dead. The land is still privately owned, but many ghost hunters and other spooky enthusiasts visit the site regularly.
One of the best ways to experience Lake Shawnee is during the Dark Carnival. From the end of September to early November, the amusement park comes back to life. You can take guided tours, see the attractions up close, wander through a hay maze, and camp nearby (while presumably sharing ghost stories).
However, if you're more of a DIY haunting enthusiast, you can hike out and explore the area at your own discretion. This option is perfect for those who love experiencing the great outdoors while also trying to avoid ghouls and ghosts. For example, you can walk through Lake Shawnee and then head north to Shenandoah National Park and take the haunted Corbin Cabin Trail. No matter how you do it, Lake Shawnee is an experience you won't soon forget. In fact, you may even need to sleep with the light on for a while afterward.