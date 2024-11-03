5 American Museums Where The Architecture Rivals The Art

Have you ever wandered through a museum and found yourself more captivated by the architecture than the art? We can't blame you. Many museums across America are more than just buildings; they're masterpieces.

Museums are where art and architecture intersect. After all, designing a museum is about more than building four walls and a room. This is because the museum experience doesn't begin when you observe the first work of art; it begins as soon as you approach the building and walk through those doors. And when a museum has impressive architecture, it only enhances the exhibits. Think grand spaces and vaulted ceilings that make sculptures pop or walls that blend seamlessly with the collections they house.

There are many incredible destinations for art lovers in America. However, if you also want to be wowed by architecture, there are some must-see museums that combine stunning exhibits with breathtaking buildings. We've highlighted a handful of American art museums that stand out from the rest. At these locations, you'll be impressed by the artistry before stepping foot in the museum itself. Imagine surreal landscapes, stunning courtyards, and impressive facades. So if you're planning a trip to any of these destinations, set aside extra time to view these museums — both inside and out.

